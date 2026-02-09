John Deere CFO to Move to New Position at Honeywell Aerospace

Ben Thorpe
Feb 9, 2026
Updated Feb 10, 2026
John Deere

After more than 20 years at John Deere, Chief Financial Officer Josh Jepsen has announced his resignation and future role as CFO of Honeywell Aerospace.

Jepsen notified Deere of his decision January 20, according to a filing Deere submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will formally leave the company on February 19. He will resign both his positions as chief financial officer and senior vice president.

In that same SEC filing, Deere stated Jepsen’s decision to leave was “not related to any financial or accounting issue or any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.”

The current president of Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems at John Deere, Ryan D. Campbell, will serve as interim CFO until Jepsen is replaced. Campbell served as Deere’s CFO from March 2019 to May 2022.

Jepsen will head up the aerospace company's financial operations as it approaches a planned spin-off from parent company Honeywell. Honeywell Aerospace is scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq in the second half of 2026 under the ticker symbol “HONA” and will be headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jepsen began at Deere in 2001 as an internal auditor. By 2015, he was manager of Deere’s investor communications, and he became director of investor relations in 2018.

He was appointed deputy financial officer in 2022 for seven months before his appointed as CFO and senior vice president in September 2022.  

