Massimo to Launch Its First Electric UTV in 2026

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 29, 2025
The new electric model will join Massimo's growing range of UTVs.
Massimo Group

Massimo Group has confirmed plans to enter the electric UTV market, with its first model set to debut in 2026.

The manufacturer cited growing demand across outdoor, agricultural and recreational sectors as customers seek vehicles that provide “ease of use, reduced maintenance and environmental benefits without compromising on capability.”

While a model name was not announced, Massimo says the electric UTV will offer a driving range of up to 43 miles, real-time 4WD capability and a top speed of 28 mph. It will be powered by a 72V 200AH lithium battery paired with a 15kW permanent magnet synchronous motor.

Operators will find a standard 7-inch touchscreen display. An optional 10-inch display will be available. The number of seats or cab offerings were not listed. Massimo offers up to six seats on its T-Boss 900L and Buck 550-6 Crew models. It also offers open ROPS or enclosed cab configurations.

Massimo says the new electric UTV is designed to deliver value and performance for its growing network of more than 1,300 retail and dealer partners. The model joins Massimo’s expanding lineup of UTVs, ATVs and recreational vehicles.

"The market for electric UTVs is expanding rapidly, not only among environmentally conscious consumers but also within the farm and ranch communities where quiet operation and reduced emissions are increasingly important," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group.

