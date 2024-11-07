Massimo Releases Winter-Ready T-Boss UTVs with Enclosed Cabs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 7, 2024
camouflage Massimo T-Boss UTV in the snow
The Massimo T-Boss 750L is among a new lineup of the company's UTVs with an enclosed cab and heating.
Massimo

With temperatures starting to drop, Massimo has rolled out its new T-Boss UTV series with an enclosed cab.

The UTVs feature a standard heater and a fully enclosed cabin made with durable tempered glass to keep passengers warm and dry while traversing the jobsite or navigating hunting trails.

Models include the T-Boss 550L, T-Boss 560L and T-Boss 760L.

Since few additional specs were shared, we took a look at the key features of similar Massimo UTV models below:

T-Boss 550X

  • Engine: 493cc
  • Horsepower: 33 hp
  • Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 76 inches
  • Wheelbase: 72 inches
  • Ground Clearance: 9.25 inches
  • Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons
  • Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection
  • Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic CVT R/N/L/H, Shaft drive
  • Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential
  • Screen: 7-inch touchscreen
  • Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards and 3,000-pound winch

T-Boss 560X

  • Engine: 493cc
  • Horsepower: 33 hp
  • Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 76 inches
  • Wheelbase: 72 inches
  • Ground Clearance: 9.25 inches
  • Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons
  • Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection
  • Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic CVT R/N/L/H, Shaft drive
  • Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential
  • Screen: 10-inch touchscreen
  • Towing Capacity: 1,200 pounds
  • Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards, 3,000-pound winch, LED headlights, aluminum alloy wheels

T-Boss 750X

  • Engine: 694cc
  • Horsepower: 42 hp
  • Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 77.5 inches
  • Wheelbase: 72 inches
  • Ground Clearance: 10 inches
  • Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons
  • Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection
  • Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic L-H-N-R, Shaft drive
  • Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential
  • Screen: 7-inch touchscreen
  • Towing Capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards, 3,000-pound winch, LED taillights, 27-inch all-terrain tires, electric power steering, four corner independent suspension

David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO of Massimo, teased additional features coming to the lineup in the future, saying, "We continue to invest in our R&D to further enhance the technological features of our products, using advanced technology to offer our UTV customers a smoother and more comfortable ride. The next advancement in this series will feature a fully air-conditioned cabin, offering both heating and cooling, ensuring year-round comfort no matter the season.”

Starting in the fourth quarter, the enclosed-cab T-Boss UTVs will be available through Massimo’s local dealer and retailer network. 

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 6720f7b51e9d3
Skid Steer Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat's Next-Generation Skid Steer Loaders
Yanmar ViO35-7 mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Power in a Compact Package: Yanmar’s New ViO35-7 Mini Excavator
New Holland Construction E90D mid-size excavator
Compact Excavators
New Holland Construction Launches its Largest Excavator, the E90D
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
camouflage Massimo T-Boss UTV in the snow
Compact equipment
Massimo Releases Winter-Ready T-Boss UTVs with Enclosed Cabs
The UTVs feature a standard heater and a fully enclosed cabin made with tempered glass to keep passengers warm and dry while traversing the jobsite.
Cat 903 compact wheel loader dumping mulch onto trailer
Compact Wheel Loaders
Cat Boosts Power, Performance on New 903 Compact Wheel Loader
bluish gray Scout Terra pickup truck front sideview in desert
Pickups
Scout Pickup Back from the Grave; Reservations Open for Electric “Terra”
Maxresdefault 6720f7b51e9d3
Skid Steer Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat's Next-Generation Skid Steer Loaders
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All