The Massimo T-Boss 750L is among a new lineup of the company's UTVs with an enclosed cab and heating.

With temperatures starting to drop, Massimo has rolled out its new T-Boss UTV series with an enclosed cab.

The UTVs feature a standard heater and a fully enclosed cabin made with durable tempered glass to keep passengers warm and dry while traversing the jobsite or navigating hunting trails.

Models include the T-Boss 550L, T-Boss 560L and T-Boss 760L.

Since few additional specs were shared, we took a look at the key features of similar Massimo UTV models below:

T-Boss 550X

Engine: 493cc

Horsepower: 33 hp

Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 76 inches

Wheelbase: 72 inches

Ground Clearance: 9.25 inches

Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons

Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection

Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic CVT R/N/L/H, Shaft drive

Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential

Screen: 7-inch touchscreen

Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards and 3,000-pound winch

T-Boss 560X

Engine: 493cc

Horsepower: 33 hp

Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 76 inches

Wheelbase: 72 inches

Ground Clearance: 9.25 inches

Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons

Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection

Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic CVT R/N/L/H, Shaft drive

Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential

Screen: 10-inch touchscreen

Towing Capacity: 1,200 pounds

Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards, 3,000-pound winch, LED headlights, aluminum alloy wheels

T-Boss 750X

Engine: 694cc

Horsepower: 42 hp

Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 77.5 inches

Wheelbase: 72 inches

Ground Clearance: 10 inches

Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons

Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection

Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic L-H-N-R, Shaft drive

Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential

Screen: 7-inch touchscreen

Towing Capacity: 1,500 pounds

Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards, 3,000-pound winch, LED taillights, 27-inch all-terrain tires, electric power steering, four corner independent suspension

David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO of Massimo, teased additional features coming to the lineup in the future, saying, "We continue to invest in our R&D to further enhance the technological features of our products, using advanced technology to offer our UTV customers a smoother and more comfortable ride. The next advancement in this series will feature a fully air-conditioned cabin, offering both heating and cooling, ensuring year-round comfort no matter the season.”

Starting in the fourth quarter, the enclosed-cab T-Boss UTVs will be available through Massimo’s local dealer and retailer network.