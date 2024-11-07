With temperatures starting to drop, Massimo has rolled out its new T-Boss UTV series with an enclosed cab.
The UTVs feature a standard heater and a fully enclosed cabin made with durable tempered glass to keep passengers warm and dry while traversing the jobsite or navigating hunting trails.
Models include the T-Boss 550L, T-Boss 560L and T-Boss 760L.
Since few additional specs were shared, we took a look at the key features of similar Massimo UTV models below:
T-Boss 550X
- Engine: 493cc
- Horsepower: 33 hp
- Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 76 inches
- Wheelbase: 72 inches
- Ground Clearance: 9.25 inches
- Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons
- Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection
- Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic CVT R/N/L/H, Shaft drive
- Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential
- Screen: 7-inch touchscreen
- Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards and 3,000-pound winch
T-Boss 560X
- Engine: 493cc
- Horsepower: 33 hp
- Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 76 inches
- Wheelbase: 72 inches
- Ground Clearance: 9.25 inches
- Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons
- Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection
- Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic CVT R/N/L/H, Shaft drive
- Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential
- Screen: 10-inch touchscreen
- Towing Capacity: 1,200 pounds
- Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards, 3,000-pound winch, LED headlights, aluminum alloy wheels
T-Boss 750X
- Engine: 694cc
- Horsepower: 42 hp
- Vehicle Size (L X W X H): 120 inches X 54 inches X 77.5 inches
- Wheelbase: 72 inches
- Ground Clearance: 10 inches
- Fuel Capacity: 6.9 gallons
- Fuel System: Electronic fuel injection
- Transmission/Final Drive: Automatic L-H-N-R, Shaft drive
- Drive System: On-demand 2WD/4WD, Locking differential
- Screen: 7-inch touchscreen
- Towing Capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Standard front bumper, rock sliders, front A-arm guards, 3,000-pound winch, LED taillights, 27-inch all-terrain tires, electric power steering, four corner independent suspension
David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO of Massimo, teased additional features coming to the lineup in the future, saying, "We continue to invest in our R&D to further enhance the technological features of our products, using advanced technology to offer our UTV customers a smoother and more comfortable ride. The next advancement in this series will feature a fully air-conditioned cabin, offering both heating and cooling, ensuring year-round comfort no matter the season.”
Starting in the fourth quarter, the enclosed-cab T-Boss UTVs will be available through Massimo’s local dealer and retailer network.