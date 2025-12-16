Ford’s compact pickup truck, the Maverick, comes in five trims for 2026 and offers two choices of engines, as well as a starting price under $30,000.

The recently announced Motor Trend Truck of the Year for 2026 comes standard with a 2.5-liter hybrid front-wheel drive engine, which has “best-in-class fuel economy” at an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg highway, according to Ford. The hybrid delivers 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque.

For those who want more power and traction, the engine can be upgraded to the all-wheel-drive gasoline 2.0L EcoBoost at no additional cost. A front-wheel-drive EcoBoost gas engine can be had at a $1,000 discount for XL and XLT trims. The hybrid with AWD is available.

The 2.0L EcoBoost delivers 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It has EPA-rated gas mileage of 23 mpg city and 30 mpg highway. The AWD gas engine with the Max Trailer Tow Package provides 4,000 pounds of towing. Standard max towing is 2,000 pounds.

The 2026 Maverick has max payload of 1,500 pounds with the AWD gas engine or front-wheel-drive hybrid.

Describing the difference between the gas and hybrid engines, Corwin Ford of Spokane, Washington, posts on its website:

The Hybrid delivers a more relaxed, whisper-quiet ride, especially in low-speed situations where it can run solely on battery power.

The EcoBoost Turbo provides a more responsive and sporty driving feel, particularly useful when merging on highways or carrying heavier loads.

The Maverick features a bed length of 54.4 inches and width of 53.3 inches. Trims are standard XL and XLT, luxury Lariat, off-road Tremor and street-truck Lobo.

Here’s a look at the trims for the 2026 Maverick, as well as starting MSRP for base models and key features:

(Note: Starting MSRP’s exclude destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge, according to Ford.)

Ford

Maverick XL

Starting at $28,145

Key standard features:

2.5L Hybrid Engine FWD

13.2-inch center display with Sync 4

Flexbed Storage System

Available option: Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology

Ford

Starting at $30,645

Key standard features:

2.5L Hybrid Engine FWD

Intelligent Access with push-button start and approach detection

2K trailer hitch receiver with 4-pin connector

17-inch painted aluminum wheels

Available options:

FX4 Off-Road Package – includes performance suspension, skid plates and all-terrain tires.

Realigned power-sliding rear window (late availability).

XLT Luxury package no longer contains six-way passenger seat; maintains standard four-way passenger seat.

Ford

Starting at $35,930

Key standard features:

2.0L EcoBoost Engine AWD

Seven-speed quick shift transmission with paddle shifters

Torque-vectoring-capable twin clutch rear-drive unit

Performance-tuned steering and suspension

Available option: realigned power-sliding rear window (late availability.)

Ford

Starting at $38,090

Key standard features:

2.5L Hybrid Engine AWD

360-Degree Camera

Heated seats, sideview mirrors and steering wheel

Pro Trailer Backup Assist

19-inch machined-painted aluminum wheels

Available option: realigned power-sliding rear window.

Ford

Starting at $40,645

Key standard features:

2.0L EcoBoost Engine AWD

Twin-clutch rear-drive unit

Rear-drive unit lock

Off-road tuned suspension with unique springs and shocks

Skid plates

Available option: realigned power-sliding rear window.

What Else is New?

Other new features for the 2026 Maverick include: