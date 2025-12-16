2026 Ford Maverick Revealed: Compact Pickup Gets Choice of 5 Trims, 2 Engines

Ford's smallest truck, starting at under $30,000, has lots of options: Hybrid or gas, FWD or AWD, standard, off-road, luxury or street trim.

2026 Ford Maverick Tremor
Ford

Ford’s compact pickup truck, the Maverick, comes in five trims for 2026 and offers two choices of engines, as well as a starting price under $30,000.

The recently announced Motor Trend Truck of the Year for 2026 comes standard with a 2.5-liter hybrid front-wheel drive engine, which has “best-in-class fuel economy” at an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg highway, according to Ford. The hybrid delivers 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque.

For those who want more power and traction, the engine can be upgraded to the all-wheel-drive gasoline 2.0L EcoBoost at no additional cost. A front-wheel-drive EcoBoost gas engine can be had at a $1,000 discount for XL and XLT trims. The hybrid with AWD is available.

The 2.0L EcoBoost delivers 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It has EPA-rated gas mileage of 23 mpg city and 30 mpg highway. The AWD gas engine with the Max Trailer Tow Package provides 4,000 pounds of towing. Standard max towing is 2,000 pounds.

The 2026 Maverick has max payload of 1,500 pounds with the AWD gas engine or front-wheel-drive hybrid.

Describing the difference between the gas and hybrid engines, Corwin Ford of Spokane, Washington, posts on its website:

The Hybrid delivers a more relaxed, whisper-quiet ride, especially in low-speed situations where it can run solely on battery power. 

The EcoBoost Turbo provides a more responsive and sporty driving feel, particularly useful when merging on highways or carrying heavier loads.  

The Maverick features a bed length of 54.4 inches and width of 53.3 inches. Trims are standard XL and XLT, luxury Lariat, off-road Tremor and street-truck Lobo.

Here’s a look at the trims for the 2026 Maverick, as well as starting MSRP for base models and key features:

(Note: Starting MSRP’s exclude destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge, according to Ford.) 

The 2026 Maverick comes standard with a 13.2-inch touchscreen with Sync 4, which provides enhanced voice recognition and wireless connectivity to a smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.The 2026 Maverick comes standard with a 13.2-inch touchscreen with Sync 4, which provides enhanced voice recognition and wireless connectivity to a smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.Ford

Maverick XL

Starting at $28,145

Key standard features:

  • 2.5L Hybrid Engine FWD
  • 13.2-inch center display with Sync 4
  • Flexbed Storage System
  • Available option: Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology

The bed provides 33.3 cubic feet of space inside the sidewalls with the multi-position tailgate fully closed – enough for 16 standard bags of mulch, Ford says.The bed provides 33.3 cubic feet of space inside the sidewalls with the multi-position tailgate fully closed – enough for 16 standard bags of mulch, Ford says.FordMaverick XLT

Starting at $30,645

Key standard features:

  • 2.5L Hybrid Engine FWD
  • Intelligent Access with push-button start and approach detection
  • 2K trailer hitch receiver with 4-pin connector
  • 17-inch painted aluminum wheels

Available options:

  • FX4 Off-Road Package – includes performance suspension, skid plates and all-terrain tires.
  • Realigned power-sliding rear window (late availability).
  • XLT Luxury package no longer contains six-way passenger seat; maintains standard four-way passenger seat.

Ford calls its street-design Maverick Lobo 'the truck that thinks it's a sports car.'Ford calls its street-design Maverick Lobo "the truck that thinks it's a sports car."FordMaverick Lobo

Starting at $35,930

Key standard features:

  • 2.0L EcoBoost Engine AWD
  • Seven-speed quick shift transmission with paddle shifters
  • Torque-vectoring-capable twin clutch rear-drive unit
  • Performance-tuned steering and suspension
  • Available option: realigned power-sliding rear window (late availability.)

The Lariat is the Maverick lineup's luxury model.The Lariat is the Maverick lineup's luxury model.FordMaverick Lariat

Starting at $38,090

Key standard features:

  • 2.5L Hybrid Engine AWD
  • 360-Degree Camera
  • Heated seats, sideview mirrors and steering wheel
  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist
  • 19-inch machined-painted aluminum wheels
  • Available option: realigned power-sliding rear window.

The off-road Maverick TremorThe off-road Maverick TremorFordMaverick Tremor

Starting at $40,645

Key standard features:

  • 2.0L EcoBoost Engine AWD
  • Twin-clutch rear-drive unit
  • Rear-drive unit lock
  • Off-road tuned suspension with unique springs and shocks
  • Skid plates
  • Available option: realigned power-sliding rear window.

What Else is New?

Other new features for the 2026 Maverick include:

  • Exterior paint colors Marsh Gray and Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Standard Ford Connectivity Package, including a complimentary one-year subscription. An optional seven-year package is available.
  • Conventional spare tire now offered as standalone option.
  • Standard 13.2-inch center display.
  • Ford CoPilot360 Assist 2.0.
  • Available 360-Degree Camera.
  • Available Pro Trailer Hitch Assist.
  • Available Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

 

