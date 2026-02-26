New Holland Construction plans to roll out five new mini excavators, new battery-powered equipment and to give visitors free tattoos at its booth at ConExpo 2026.
The company says this year’s booth will be twice the size of last year’s display and will once again feature tattoo artists from Club Tattoo. Visitors can choose from 29 free New Holland-inspired tattoos, from the New Holland leaf to the rabbit mode icon. More than 250 attendees got tattoos at New Holland’s booth in 2023.
Along with tattoos, here’s a look at what New Holland is bringing to the show March 3-7 at its F29055 booth on the Festival Grounds of the Las Vegas Convention Center:
- New D-Series mini excavator models — The new E12D, E19D, E30D, E38D and E60D will debut at the show along with the previously released E42D and E50D. These mark the company’s first in-house designed and produced min excavators.
- W100D compact wheel loader.
- Two new electric equipment launches making their first public appearances: the E25X excavator and C314X Mini Track Loader.
- ML22X electric small articulated loader.
- E15X electric mini excavator.
- myNewHollandConstruction — new in-house telematics and digital platform.
- Marketplace e-commerce website — live demonstration of the site, which connects customers with dealers, financing and product availability.
“While the ink may draw you in, the iron and innovation are the true stars of the show,” says Brian Weisbaum, head of New Holland Construction North America. “We have nearly doubled the size of our booth this year to give attendees a complete view of our wide range of compact equipment and technology designed to address the evolving needs of the construction and landscape industries.”