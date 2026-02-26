One of New Holland's first new in-house designed and produced mini excavators, the E42D, will be among the equipment to be displayed at the company's ConExpo 2026 booth.

New Holland Construction plans to roll out five new mini excavators, new battery-powered equipment and to give visitors free tattoos at its booth at ConExpo 2026.

The company says this year’s booth will be twice the size of last year’s display and will once again feature tattoo artists from Club Tattoo. Visitors can choose from 29 free New Holland-inspired tattoos, from the New Holland leaf to the rabbit mode icon. More than 250 attendees got tattoos at New Holland’s booth in 2023.

Along with tattoos, here’s a look at what New Holland is bringing to the show March 3-7 at its F29055 booth on the Festival Grounds of the Las Vegas Convention Center:

“While the ink may draw you in, the iron and innovation are the true stars of the show,” says Brian Weisbaum, head of New Holland Construction North America. “We have nearly doubled the size of our booth this year to give attendees a complete view of our wide range of compact equipment and technology designed to address the evolving needs of the construction and landscape industries.”