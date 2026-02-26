Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

New Holland to Debut Mini Excavators, Electric Equipment — Free Tattoos — at ConExpo

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 26, 2026
One of New Holland's first new in-house designed and produced mini excavators, the E42D, will be among the equipment to be displayed at the company's ConExpo 2026 booth.
One of New Holland's first new in-house designed and produced mini excavators, the E42D, will be among the equipment to be displayed at the company's ConExpo 2026 booth.
New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction plans to roll out five new mini excavators, new battery-powered equipment and to give visitors free tattoos at its booth at ConExpo 2026.

The company says this year’s booth will be twice the size of last year’s display and will once again feature tattoo artists from Club Tattoo. Visitors can choose from 29 free New Holland-inspired tattoos, from the New Holland leaf to the rabbit mode icon. More than 250 attendees got tattoos at New Holland’s booth in 2023.

Along with tattoos, here’s a look at what New Holland is bringing to the show March 3-7 at its F29055 booth on the Festival Grounds of the Las Vegas Convention Center:

  • New D-Series mini excavator models — The new E12D, E19D, E30D, E38D and E60D will debut at the show along with the previously released E42D and E50D. These mark the company’s first in-house designed and produced min excavators.
  • W100D compact wheel loader.
  • Two new electric equipment launches making their first public appearances: the E25X excavator and C314X Mini Track Loader.
  • ML22X electric small articulated loader.
  • E15X electric mini excavator.
  • myNewHollandConstruction — new in-house telematics and digital platform.
  • Marketplace e-commerce website — live demonstration of the site, which connects customers with dealers, financing and product availability.

“While the ink may draw you in, the iron and innovation are the true stars of the show,” says Brian Weisbaum, head of New Holland Construction North America. “We have nearly doubled the size of our booth this year to give attendees a complete view of our wide range of compact equipment and technology designed to address the evolving needs of the construction and landscape industries.” 

 

Related Stories
SmartDetect Assist automatically slows and stops the machine when nearing an obstacle.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Deere to Unveil SmartDetect Assist at ConExpo 2026
Conexpo Show Floor
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Readers’ Poll: ConExpo 2026 Excitement Centers on New Machine Launches
2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins Turbo Diesel
Pickups
2027 Ram Power Wagon Adds Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Option
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Deere 20 Ton Thumb
Excavators
Closer Look: Deere’s New 210, 230, 260 P-Tier Excavators Packed with Smart Tech
Take a walkaround of the 20-ton excavators with the G5+ display, E-H controls, integrated 2D and heaps of other smart features.
2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins Turbo Diesel
Pickups
2027 Ram Power Wagon Adds Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Option
Bobcat Ai Thumb jpg
Technology
Watch Bobcat’s New In-Cab AI — Operator's Voice is Its Command
Conexpo Conagg Insider Guide
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Iron Insider: Everything Coming to ConExpo 2026 & How to Make the Most of It
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All