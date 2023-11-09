The new ML12T small articulated loader is one of five SAL models launched by New Holland Construction.

Breaking into a new equipment category, New Holland Construction has unveiled a lineup of five small articulated loader models to bridge the gap between machine sizes.

With four diesel units and one electric model, the company is hoping to have an impact on a variety of landscape and light construction jobs.

“These new small articulated loaders are the embodiment of New Holland Construction’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” states Daniel Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “They’re designed to empower our customers to accomplish more in confined spaces, with increased productivity and precision. Truly, refining the way we approach landscaping and light construction tasks.”

This new line consists of five small articulated loader models: the ML12, ML12T, ML15, ML22X, and ML23.

"All five of these models mark a significant milestone in our journey of delivering exceptional landscaping and construction equipment,” Kakareka says. “The machines exemplify our drive for ultimate efficiency and versatility to provide our customers with the tools they need to excel in their work.”

The loaders will be designed and built by Tobroco-Giant, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of compact construction equipment including loaders, skid steers, and telehandlers, and distributed under the Case and New Holland brands in North America. An agreement between the companies was announced in February 2023.

Providing agility to maneuver in compact spaces, the New Holland Construction small articulated loader series is impactful in a variety of landscaping and light construction jobs, including snow and debris removal on sidewalks and in backyards, contract tree care projects, such as hauling landscaping materials and removing fallen trees, maintenance of landscaped areas and work on jobsites with sensitive surfaces.

The new lineup features machines of 25 to 26 horsepower with lifting capacities ranging from 2,205 to 4,850 pounds.

ML12 and ML12T

The ML12 model showcases a lifting capacity of 2,425 pounds, a tipping load capacity of 2,205 pounds, and a lifting height of 85.4 inches.

The 25-horsepower machine boasts a 2,425-pound operating weight, allowing for minimal ground disturbance when turning or hauling on soft ground like turf.

With a narrow width of 36.2 inches, the ML12 model is suitable for landscapers focused on clearing sidewalks or fenced-in areas with limited space.

Additional features of the ML12 model include an electro-hydraulic controlled differential, hydrostatic 4-wheel drive, standard lift path, CII mechanical attachment coupler, and more.

With the same horsepower and width as the ML12 model, the ML12T model adds a telescopic reach arm and lifting height of 111 inches. This extended lift allows operators to load and unload materials from large trucks, while the extended reach provides more flexibility in dumping, leveling, and grading tasks. The 111-inch lift height, multiple tipping load paths of up to 1,650 pounds – depending on loader position – and 2,646-pound operating weight work well in light construction scenarios such as moving light debris and pallets.

ML15

The 26-horsepower and 3,472-pound ML15 boasts a 3,086-pound lifting capacity and 3,307-pound tipping load, allowing it to carry heavier materials including steel, lumber, and concrete. Like its smaller cousins, the ML15 fits into a variety of landscaping jobs.

ML23

The fourth model to join New Holland Construction's small articulated loader portfolio is the ML23 model. This loader showcases a 96.5-inch lifting height, 4,982-pound tipping load, and 4,850-pound lifting capacity. Operating a 26-horsepower engine, the machine can travel at a maximum of 12.4 mph, the fastest of all the New Holland Construction small articulated loaders.

ML22X

Lastly, New Holland Construction is unveiling its first electric small articulated loader. Fully charged, the machine’s 24.9-kilowatt lithium-ion battery will power the machine for 5 to 6 hours.

An onboard charger fully charges the battery from 0 to 100% in approximately 8.7 hours, while the fast-charge connector provides a full charge in less than 2 hours.

According to New Holland, the lifting capacity for this machine is 4,850 pounds, a tipping load of 4,528 pounds, and lifting height of 96.5 inches.

The New Holland loaders are slated to start hitting dealer lots this year and into 2024.