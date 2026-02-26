Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Deere to Unveil SmartDetect Assist at ConExpo 2026

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 26, 2026
SmartDetect Assist automatically slows and stops the machine when nearing an obstacle.
John Deere

Among John Deere’s releases planned for ConExpo 2026 is its latest advancement in object-detection technology, SmartDetect Assist.

The system builds on the Deere's existing SmartDetect and SmartDetect Digital solutions, adding the ability to automatically slow and stop a machine when a human or object is detected.

Designed to add an extra layer of safety support, operators will receive an accurate view of the machine’s surroundings via hi-res cameras, radar and an in-cab display when using SmartDetect Assist and slow the machine right after the operator is alerted of the obstacle, the company says.

The base SmartDetect system already uses cameras and machine learning to identify obstacles and alert operators, while SmartDetect Digital sends near-miss footage and insights to the John Deere Operations Center.

Operators will be able to configure their operating parameters and safeguards, including a controllable momentary override, and the in-cab display will outline projected reverse path lines for improved situational awareness on the jobsite.

Deere and its subsidiary Wirtgen plan to reveal 24 machines at ConExpo 2026 to be held March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Attendees can find John Deere and the Wirtgen Group in the following locations:

  • Silver Lot – Booth SV2415: 70,000 square feet of outdoor exhibit space displaying the latest machines, technologies and application experiences from John Deere and Wirtgen Group.
  • West Hall – Booth W40442: 10,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space focused on John Deere Power Systems and E-Power solutions. 
