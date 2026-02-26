Starting with the 2027 model year, Ram will offer its first-ever Power Wagon pickup truck with a Cummins turbo diesel engine option, in addition to its gas-powered variant.

The 6.7-liter Cummins HO turbo diesel inline-six engine produces 430 horsepower and 1,075 pound-feet of torque, along with proven towing capability, extended range and off-road performance.

The 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel starts at $88,470 and arrives in the second half of 2026. It is available in a 4X4 crew cab configuration with a 6-foot, 4-inch bed.

Those attending ConExpo 2026 March 3-7 can check out Cummins' booth S80414 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about the new 6.7-liter diesel engine for Ram heavy-duty trucks.

Ram trucks will also be on display at ConExpo in booth P8119 in the Platinum Lot.

Diesel Capability

Ram implemented several design changes to enhance the diesel model’s capability and performance.

Solid front and rear axles with locking differentials, activated by electromagnetic actuators, enhance passive grip. The axles measure 9.25 inches in the front and 11.5 inches in the rear, delivering power via a 3.42:1 ring and pinion ratio. Larger 38-millimeter rear axle shafts provide rotating force directly to the wheels.

The entire Ram Heavy Duty lineup features an advanced three-link front suspension to ensure roll stiffness. The Ram Power Wagon packages get Bilstein monotube shocks and an electronic disconnecting sway bar, which allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck's frame for improved articulation and overall off-road capability. The rear axle features a five-link coil suspension, which connects the rear axle to the frame for even more control and stability.

To optimize torque delivery, the diesel truck adopts the 3.42 axle ratio introduced on the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty lineup. Paired with the TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission, this setup returns a higher final drive ratio in gears one through six for enhanced towing performance and acceleration, and a lower ratio in gears seven and eight for improved highway fuel economy and less noise, vibration and harshness, Ram says.

The 31-gallon fuel tank enables an estimated 600-mile range.

Comfort, Style and Technology

Ram also decked out the diesel model with underbody skid plates to protect the DEF tank, fuel tank and transfer case, 20-inch Satin Black wheels with machined accents and 34-inch all-terrain tires.

An aggressively styled sport performance hood adds to its recognizable look, along with functional wheel arch extensions, Power Wagon bedside graphics and Satin Black accents, including Cummins badging on the front fenders.

Optional exterior upgrades include body-color door handles, extended LED lighting for the cab and bed and the RamBox cargo management system. Buyers can also opt for heated power convex trailer tow mirrors with power-folding, power-telescoping and memory functionality.

Inside, the truck offers the same interior found across the Ram Heavy Duty lineup. A heated cloth bench seat is available as standard, with the option to upgrade to heated and ventilated leather-trimmed bucket seats. The Power Wagon Level 2 Equipment Group adds extended leather touchpoints, including the grab handles and column shifter.

The 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, integrated trailer brake controller, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, ParkSense front and rear park assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer coverage, Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Cross Path Detection also come standard.

Optional interior upgrades include a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, Front Passenger Interactive Display, trailer tow and off-road info pages, and premium amplified audio systems from Alpine (9-speaker) or Harman Kardon (17-speaker).

Towing and Payload Performance

The 2027 Ram Power Wagon with Cummins turbo diesel offers a tow rating of nearly 20,000 pounds and a payload capacity of almost 3,000 pounds. The Towing Technology Group and Tow Technology Plus Group packages expand on the truck’s capability with the following additional features:

Towing Technology Group LED third brake light with Cargo-View Camera Surround 360-degree camera system Trailer Reverse Guidance Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tow Technology Plus Group Digital Rearview Mirror 3.0 Trailer Reverse Steering Control



For the first time, the Power Wagon diesel can also be optioned with fifth-wheel/gooseneck preparation and Automatic-Leveling Rear Air-Suspension. Automatic-Leveling Rear Air-Suspension maintains a level stance under heavy loads and incorporates a Bed Lowering Mode for simplified trailer hook-up.

The truck delivers a 26.1-degree approach angle, a 26-degree departure angle, a 20.6-degree breakover angle, and 13.2 inches of ground clearance. Standard Mopar accessory rock rails to protect the cab and chassis.

The Power Wagon nameplate debuted in 1945 and remained in production until 1980. The truck was reintroduced in 2005 and is now an independent model. Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.