Readers’ Poll: ConExpo 2026 Excitement Centers on New Machine Launches

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 26, 2026
Conexpo Show Floor
ConExpo-Con/Agg

A recent Equipment World online poll found that about half of responding readers are most excited to see, out of all attractions, the new equipment launches at the upcoming ConExpo 2026 show in Las Vegas.

Of those who took the survey, 49.5% picked “new heavy and compact equipment launches” as the most exciting aspect of the upcoming show. The second-most selected option was “automation, autonomy & AI-powered machines” at 12.8%.

Among the other categories from which readers could choose:

  • 12.5% said they’re most excited to see attachments, tools and productivity upgrades.
  • 11.8% are most excited for product and technology demonstrations.
  • 6.9% are most excited for electric, hybrid and alternative-power equipment.
  • 2.3% are most excited for telematics, fleet management and jobsite software.

The remaining respondents pointed to more specific product categories, including trailers and crushing equipment.

In all, the online poll on equipmentworld.com generated 305 responses from contractors, dealers and manufacturers between February 5 and 25.

What’s Coming to the Show?

There will be a wide variety of new machines and products on display at this year’s show among the 2,000 exhibitors. That includes a new excavator and concept machines from Takeuchi, a multi-brand display of new roadbuilding equipment from Fayat Group and an entirely new name for Hitachi.

For a full rundown on everything new to look out for at the show, check out the inaugural episode of the new Equipment World Iron Insider video series below.

Equipment World’s online poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt at [email protected]. 

Related Stories
SmartDetect Assist automatically slows and stops the machine when nearing an obstacle.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Deere to Unveil SmartDetect Assist at ConExpo 2026
2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins Turbo Diesel
Pickups
2027 Ram Power Wagon Adds Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Option
Takeuchi26 Front Low
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Takeuchi to Highlight New Excavator, Concept Machines at ConExpo 2026
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Deere 20 Ton Thumb
Excavators
Closer Look: Deere’s New 210, 230, 260 P-Tier Excavators Packed with Smart Tech
Take a walkaround of the 20-ton excavators with the G5+ display, E-H controls, integrated 2D and heaps of other smart features.
2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins Turbo Diesel
Pickups
2027 Ram Power Wagon Adds Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Option
Bobcat Ai Thumb jpg
Technology
Watch Bobcat’s New In-Cab AI — Operator's Voice is Its Command
Conexpo Conagg Insider Guide
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Iron Insider: Everything Coming to ConExpo 2026 & How to Make the Most of It
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Featured Sponsor
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How to Choose the Right Rubber Track for Your Equipment
Download your rubber track guide today for tire pro tips and tricks
DownloadView All