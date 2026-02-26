A recent Equipment World online poll found that about half of responding readers are most excited to see, out of all attractions, the new equipment launches at the upcoming ConExpo 2026 show in Las Vegas.

Of those who took the survey, 49.5% picked “new heavy and compact equipment launches” as the most exciting aspect of the upcoming show. The second-most selected option was “automation, autonomy & AI-powered machines” at 12.8%.

Among the other categories from which readers could choose:

12.5% said they’re most excited to see attachments, tools and productivity upgrades.

11.8% are most excited for product and technology demonstrations.

6.9% are most excited for electric, hybrid and alternative-power equipment.

2.3% are most excited for telematics, fleet management and jobsite software.

The remaining respondents pointed to more specific product categories, including trailers and crushing equipment.

In all, the online poll on equipmentworld.com generated 305 responses from contractors, dealers and manufacturers between February 5 and 25.

What’s Coming to the Show?

There will be a wide variety of new machines and products on display at this year’s show among the 2,000 exhibitors. That includes a new excavator and concept machines from Takeuchi, a multi-brand display of new roadbuilding equipment from Fayat Group and an entirely new name for Hitachi.

For a full rundown on everything new to look out for at the show, check out the inaugural episode of the new Equipment World Iron Insider video series below.

Equipment World’s online poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt at [email protected].