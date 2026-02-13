Volvo CE Set to Debut New Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Haul Trucks at ConExpo 2026

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 13, 2026
An artist's rendering of Volvo CE's planned 55,000-square-foot ConExpo booth.
Volvo CE

Volvo CE has spent the last two years undergoing its biggest equipment launch period ever.

And soon, those attending ConExpo 2026 will get a chance to see the company’s completely redesigned excavators, wheel loaders and haul trucks that have been rolling out since May 2024 to introduce the next generation of Volvo construction machinery.

The company says it will use North America’s largest construction equipment trade show to display nearly 20 machines, including 14 debuts.

Volvo has already given a glimpse of some of those debuts that will be stationed at its 55,000-square-foot Volvo CE booth March 3-7 in Las Vegas:

Additional product launches will occur at the show, the company says.

Along with new machines, Volvo will highlight services like machine control systems, site solutions and advanced telematics.

The middle of the booth will feature an operating pit, where visitors can test internal-combustion-engine and electric excavator models. There will also be a structure housing machine simulators, a brand shop and meeting spaces.

Members of Discovery Channel’s reality-television series “Gold Rush” are set to make appearances at the booth, including Tony Beets, as well as online personalities like Chris Guins, aka Letsdig18.

Volvo’s booth theme is “Power Your Ambition.” Watch Volvo CE’s virtual preview of its booth below:

 

 

 

