A year ago, Volvo CE launched the complete redesign of its articulated dump truck line. Now, it’s released the next generation of its largest ADT.

The new A60 gets a 15% boost in fuel efficiency and delivers 5% more productivity than the A60H it replaces, according to Volvo.

The 60.6-U.S.-ton-payload model gets a new Volvo powertrain that provides full power in all gears, the company says. Along with new axles and transmission, the artic features active hydraulic front suspension for faster hauling speeds. For stability and control, Volvo provides automatic drive with 100% differential locks, all-terrain bogie and hydro-mechanical steering.

The cab also has been redesigned to be more “operator friendly.” The Volvo Co-Pilot touchscreen is larger, and the cab is quieter, the company says.

For better operator visibility, the A60’s hood has been lowered. The truck can also be equipped with additional LED lighting and cameras.

(To watch the new A60 in action, check out Volvo’s video at the end of this article.)

Tech on the A60 includes:

Haul Assist with on-board weighing — Provides real-time payload information to prevent under-loading and overloading. It also has external lights to alert loader and excavator operators when safe load capacity has been reached.

Hill Assist — Holds the hauler in place when working on uphill slopes of 10% or greater without the need to engage the parking brake. It automatically activates when arriving at a complete stop on a hill and is disengaged when the operator accelerates.

Connected Load Out — Allows order and load tickets to be sent automatically among site management, machine operators and truck drivers without the need for handing over papers or using radio communication.

ActiveCare Direct — Advanced telematics system.

Volvo lists these other new features on the A60:

Volvo Dynamic Drive — Uses sensors for incline, wheel speed and weight to skip to the best gear. This “saves the fuel that is typically burned by shifting through multiple gears,” Volvo says.

Terrain Memory — Part of the automatic traction control system, it identifies and remembers slippery road segments and proactively adjusts the differential locks to prevent slipping.

Volvo Engine Brake — Combines downhill speed control, cruise control and wet brakes on all wheels and a service-brake retarder system.

OptiShift with Reverse by Braking — provides increased fuel efficiency and shorter cycle times, the company says.

Reinforced axles — Designed to withstand heavier loads and higher levels of torque and stress.

Maintenance-free rotating hitch — Sits higher than competitors’ designs for better ground clearance and stability, Volvo says.

5% reduction in maintenance costs over 12,000 hours — Due to simplified servicing and longer change intervals compared to the previous generation, according to Volvo.

Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty — Covers the frame and articulation joint for the entire initial ownership period.

The A60 is now available for order. Volvo plans to debut the model March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026 , along with other equipment. Stay tuned to Equipment World as we preview other new Volvo products ahead of the show.

Volvo A60 ADT Specs

Payload: 60.6 U.S. tons

Bed volume: 43.9 cu. yds.

Net weight: 96,562 lbs.

Max engine power: 630 hp @ 1,910 rpm

Max torque: 2,183 lb.-ft. @ 980 rpm

Max speed: 35.4 mph

More A60 Photos