Volvo CE has introduced two new rigid haulers to its lineup for quarrying and light mining teams looking for a truck smaller than its 105-ton payload R100, while still offering the latest comfort and safety features.

The 55-ton R60 has a body volume of 47 cubic yards, while the 65-ton R70 offers a 55.6-cubic-yard capacity. Volvo says both models pair well with the loading abilities of its EC950 crawler excavator and L350H wheel loader. The new haulers are now available for order in North America.

The trucks have a V-shaped haul body, which improves load retention and reduces carry-back post-dumping. The body is manufactured from high-impact and high abrasion-resistant steel. A fast-tip system speeds up the dumping process, increasing productivity.

An optional on-board weighing system helps operators from underloading or overloading the truck. According to Volvo, the trucks can take 10% overload for 10% of the time but should not exceed 20%, which can result in increased fuel consumption and machine wear.

A new adaptive retarder system on the trucks automatically controls the rear braking system when traveling downhill.

When it comes to traversing steep gradients, Volvo says the high-drive axle multiplication ensures maximum traction while the high- torque engine reduces fuel consumption with an automatic adaptive gear selection called Volvo Dynamic Shift Control. With ECO mode, the hauler will default to the most efficient gear, while the auto engine idle reduces engine wear.

Safety and Comfort

For long downhauls, the haulers feature two standard retardation systems for enhanced downhill machine control: a gear-dependent speed control and a selectable brake or transmission retarder.

Other protective features include transmission overspeed protection, a neutral coast inhibitor and a fail-safe braking and secondary steering system.

The cabs on the R60 and R70 are fully ROPS/FOPS certified, and operators can enter from either side via anti-slip steps and walkways. A large windscreen and low raked dashboard enhance forward visibility, while the left-positioned operator station provides optimal views of the jobsite. The optional Volvo Smart View system gives operators a 360-degree bird’s eye view of the area.

Multiple comfort features have been included inside the cab to help reduce operator fatigue and improve comfort. The trucks come equipped with an ergonomic, air-suspended seat, independent suspension and vibration- damping viscous mounts, a low-effort, adjustable steering wheel, climate control, ample storage space and Bluetooth radio.

Service and Support

The the R60 and R70 have 500-hour service intervals. Grouped maintenance points located within reach either from the ground or the service platform and common-sized bearings make service and parts stocking simple and cost-effective, Volvo says.

On-board diagnostics provides data on system pressures, temperatures and fault reporting to speed up troubleshooting.

How to Choose a Hauler

When choosing between a rigid or articulated hauler, Volvo says road conditions are the biggest factor to consider. Rigid haulers require wide, firm, well-maintained haul roads where they can travel quickly, at speeds up to 38 miles per hour, over long distances, while articulated haulers are better on uneven, narrow, slippery and/or steep haul roads with shorter haul cycles.

Volvo’s Site Simulation service can recommend the optimal site setup and machine fleet to help fleets meet production targets, reduce CO2 emissions and boost profitability.

The R60 and R70 are manufactured at Volvo’s plant in Motherwell, Scotland.

Quick Specs

R60

Payload Capacity: 121,254 lbs.

Body Volume: 47 cubic yards

Net Weight: 100,222 lbs.

Gross Weight: 220,951 lbs.

Engine: Cummins QSK 19

Maximum Engine Gross Power: 760 hp at 2,100 rpm

Maximum SAEJ1349 Gross Torque: 2,275 lbf at 2,275 rpm

Maximum Speed: 37.6 mph

R70