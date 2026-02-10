Equipment World and EquipmentWatch to Unpack the Construction Equipment Economy at ConExpo 2026

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Feb 10, 2026
Updated Feb 11, 2026
Conexpo 2023
ConExpo-Con/Agg

Are you confident you’re making the right equipment buying, selling and rental decisions?

If that question brought you even a hint of doubt, you’ll want to register to attend “The State of the Construction Equipment Economy,” an education session presented by Equipment World and EquipmentWatch at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026.

Equipment World Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt and EquipmentWatch Sales Director Grant Nolen will take a deep dive into the results of the brand’s 2025 State of the Construction Equipment Economy Report, offering a clear look at how macro trends in the construction industry are shaping today’s equipment acquisition, rental and disposition strategies.

The session takes place Wednesday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall, Room 206.

Findings in the report are based on various surveys conducted, an in-depth review of EquipmentWatch customers' fleets, ongoing analysis of valuation and used market trends, and insights based on an understanding of how broader trends in the construction industry impact equipment owners and operators.

“Across the survey, we saw stable behavior in rental and purchasing activity — but a clear shift in why those decisions are being made,” said Nolen. “This year’s mindset is about protecting flexibility. That shows up everywhere — in fleet composition, in rental strategy and in how long contractors hold onto equipment.” 

“Contractors are renting with intention, buying with precision, and managing fleets for adaptability rather than size,” adds Waldschmidt. “2026 offers real opportunities — but success will depend on disciplined cost management, smart staffing and strategic technology adoption, especially in regional hot zones with multiple megaprojects and high-demand areas like data centers.” 

To learn how to better navigate critical decisions around owning and operating construction assets based on this research, register for this session at https://www.conexpoconagg.com/show-experience/education.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, takes place March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. Attendees can save 20% on registration using the code EQW20 until March 7.

Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Equipment World and EquipmentWatch are owned by parent company Fusable. Using unbiased, third-party fleet valuations, EquipmentWatch helps customers understand optimal disposition timing and how to perform accurate accounting for the cost of equipment. EquipmentWatch owns The Rental Rate Blue Book. Visit Fusable at booth GL20204 in the Grand Lobby.

