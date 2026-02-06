The new Volvo EWR150 wheeled excavator gets a 10% boost in horsepower over its predecessor, the EWR150E.

Eight years after bringing its first medium-sized wheeled excavators to the U.S., Volvo CE has rolled out the next-generation EWR150 and EWR170 for a market that appears to be more accepting of the versatile digging and toolcarrier machines with no tracks.

More popular in Europe for their mobility and ability to handle a variety of attachments, Volvo believes the new models to replace the EWR150E and EWR170E will catch on here as well, especially with their redesigned cabs, increased power and travel speed, and shorter swing for fitting in tight spaces.

“We introduced the original EWR150 and EWR170 in North America in 2018, when wheeled excavators were still relatively new here,” says John Waldron, Volvo CE product manager of wheeled excavators. “Contractors and government fleets are increasingly realizing the benefits of their mobility and maneuverability, making them leaders in their classes.

“I think customers will love the updates we’ve made because they’re even more comfortable, productive and safe than before.”

Volvo CE One of the big advantages of wheeled excavators is their travel speed. The new 16-metric-on EWR150 and 18-metric-ton EWR170 can reach 21.7 mph.

They are versatile as a tool carrier, able to handle a variety of attachments, not just buckets and breakers. Volvo boosted hydraulic flow on the X3 auxiliary line from 18.5 to 31.7 gallons per minute for using a Steelwrist tiltrotator. Tiltrotators are devices that connect between the arm and attachment. They provide tilt and rotation to the attachment for increased precision, maneuverability and production. They also enable quick hydraulic connections and disconnections with attachments, so operators don’t have to leave the cab.

Volvo says it also made the X3 and X1 auxiliary lines larger to reduce pressure losses, and an X4 additional line is optional.

Both excavators run on a 154-horsepower Volvo diesel engine, which represents a 10% boost for the EWR150 and the same power for the EWR170. That gives the EWR150 “faster cycle times, increased digging force and the ability to handle larger attachments,” Volvo says. “Swing torque is also increased by 10%, enabling more controlled and efficient machine movements.”

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Redesigned Cabs

Volvo says it improved visibility, reduced noise levels and added ergonomic controls and more storage for operators.

A new 12.8-inch touchscreen is integrated into the righthand console, providing machine status, camera settings, climate control and media.

The excavator comes with integrated rearview and right-side cameras. Volvo Smart View, which provides a high-definition, 360-degree real-time view of machine surroundings, is optional.

Operators will also get an “industry-first electronically retractable ladder” for safer and easier cab access, the company says. The ladder swings down from a recess in the excavators’ side. The excavator cannot move while the ladder is down, Volvo says.

The cab also comes with wireless phone charging, USB connections and automatic lights.

The company offers a variety of seat choices. The armrest has been redesigned with fewer switches, and operators can customize joystick preferences.

Other options include an air compressor for cleaning, electronically adjustable heated side mirrors, and lights to improve visibility in low light conditions, including new LEDs integrated into the counterweight.

More Highlights

Volvo CE Here are more of the common highlights of the new 16-metric-on EWR150 and 18-metric-ton EWR170, according to Volvo:

“Class-leading short tailswing radius.”

Shorter front swing radius by 1 foot 8 inches.

More lifting capacity over the front of the machine.

Extended reach with a longer two-piece boom.

Four anchor points — two at the front and two at the back for tiedowns when hauling the excavators.

Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial ownership period, the company says.

Volvo CE Available options include:

Three different arm lengths available.

Outrigger or blade can be added to front or rear.

9-foot-wide axle for additional stability when lifting over the side.

Four-wheel steering — available later this year, which Volvo says is “an industry first for this class and dramatically reduces turn radius.”

The EWR150 and EWR170 can be ordered now.

Volvo plans to debut the EWR170 March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026, along with other new excavators and equipment. Stay tuned to Equipment World as we preview other Volvo products ahead of the show.

Operating weight: 35,715-38,581 lbs.

Gross power: 154 hp @ 2,000 rpm

Max speed: 21.7 mph

Tailswing radius: 5’ 8”

Bucket capacity: .95 cu. yd.

Lift capacity: 12,346 lbs. @ 20’ reach, 5’ height

Max dig reach: 29’ 11”

Max dig depth: 17’ 9.75”

Breakout force: 24,393 lbs.

Volvo CE