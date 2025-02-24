Wacker Neuson Brings its Largest Dual-View Dumper to North America

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 24, 2025
Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View Dumper
Equipment World

At the 2025 ARA Show, Wacker Neuson rolled out its largest dual-view dumper for North America yet, the 12.5-ton-payload DV125.

The company says the DV125 combines the benefits of a dumper with the transport volume of a truck, allowing more material to be moved per trip. A rotating operator platform allows the operator to always face the direction of travel. Large windows provide 360-degree views of the jobsite.

“It’s all about safety, and it’s all about visibility – that’s why we have our dual-view concept on these big dumpers,” said Gert Reichetseder, president and CEO, Wacker Neuson Americas. “You can swivel around the seat and either face toward the skip when loading, or if you want to drive somewhere, spin the seat around and drive it like a truck.”

With an overall length of 15 feet and a tight turning radius, the DV125 can be used on confined jobsites. The articulated pendulum joint and hydrostatic all-wheel drive increase traction over uneven terrain. The dumper’s automatic eco mode reduces fuel consumption while maintaining power.  

Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View Dumper cabEquipment World

The ROPS/FOPS Level II-certified cab features air conditioning, an air-suspended and heated seat, Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports.

A 7-inch multifunction color display shows front and rearview camera images, machine functions, errors and general information at a glance. The Active Sense Control radar system warns the operator on a display of approaching objects. If necessary, the system will slow the machine down. If required, it will bring the machine to a stop, if the Stop Assistant function is selected.

When activated, a speed regulation system keeps the dumper moving at a constant speed. A hydrostatic braking function ensures that the dumper is braked when the operator takes their foot off the throttle pedal and activates the brake lights. A spring-loaded parking brake is automatically activated when the engine is turned off. Manual electro-hydraulic actuation is also possible via a toggle switch.

Tilt and skip monitoring, hill-hold function, safety glass, LED front and rear work lights and skip guards come standard. A seat contact switch requires the operator to be seated for the machine to be operated. The orange seatbelt is connected to the green LED light on the outside of the dumper, which lets others know the driver is operating the machine while properly secured. A variety of optional safety and comfort functions are also available.

A heavy-load axle, reinforced frame and durable design ensure safety and stability for demanding tasks. A central lubrication system reduces maintenance. Lockable, waterproof storage is located in the wheel case.

Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View DumperEquipment World

 

