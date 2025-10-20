Bobcat’s New L35 Small Articulated Loader Brings Big Power to Small Package

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 20, 2025
The new L35 is the largest small articulated loader in Bobcat's lineup, featuring a telescopic arm that extends more than 9 feet high.
Bobcat

Bobcat has extended its small articulated loader lineup with its newest and largest model, the L35.

This marks the third SAL from Bobcat, which first entered the equipment category in 2020. SALs are also known as subcompact wheel loaders.

The L35 delivers a step up in performance from the former largest member of the lineup, the L28, with more than double the horsepower, twice the travel speed and 538 pounds more operating capacity.

It also boasts higher hydraulic flow for running attachments, topping out at 25.3 gallons per minute with the auxiliary high-flow option. The L35 gets a 57-horsepower turbocharged engine and weighs 6,102 pounds. It has two-speed travel.

The Bobcat L35 gets a max 25.3 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running attachments.The Bobcat L35 gets a max 25.3 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running attachments.BobcatIts telescoping arm can extend more than 9 feet for dumping material. With the standard bucket, the loader is 54 inches wide for fitting in tight spaces.

The L35 can be equipped with an enclosed cab with heat and air, a sound-dampening headliner, storage and USB connectivity. Operators also get standard adjustable suspension seat, LED work lights, cupholder, retractable seat belt, backup alarm and horn, and parking brake.

“This machine strikes the perfect balance, offering heavy-lifting performance with a light footprint, all while prioritizing operator comfort with a cab built for long days on the job,” says Katie Redenius, Bobcat senior product manager.

The Bobcat L35 is designed for work in tight spaces.The Bobcat L35 is designed for work in tight spaces.BobcatThe Bob-Tach system, in which attachments can be connected directly to the loader without mounting kit, comes standard. The Power Bob-Tach, in which non-hydraulic attachments can be changed without leaving the cab, is an option. Bobcat says the L35 is compatible with more than 60 attachments with the high-flow auxiliary hydraulics option. Tasks include trenching, digging, carrying materials, clearing snow and sweeping.

Other options for the L35 include auto idle, automatic ride control, traction assist, Bluetooth radio, rotating flashing beacon or strobe, road lights with turn signals, sliding side window, rear defrost and tilt float.

With its articulation joint, the L35 boasts a tight tuning radius. Its lift arm features a dual parallel leveling system to prevent material from spilling, and its light weight and low ground pressure reduce turf damage, according to Bobcat.

The L35 is scheduled to be available at Bobcat dealerships across North America in November. The company will present it at Equip Expo, to be held October 21-24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, at booths 3052 and 7506D.

Quick Specs Bobcat L35

  • Operating weight: 6,102 lbs.
  • Engine: 57 hp
  • ROC: 2,072 lbs.
  • Travel speed: 16.2 mph
  • Hydraulic flow: 18 gpm (aux standard); 25.3 gpm (aux high)
  • Lift breakout force: 4,000 lbf
  • Height to bucket hinge pin: 9’ 6.8” (extended); 7’ 4.2” (retracted)
  • LxWxH w/standard bucket and cab: 12’ 4.5” x 4’ 6” x 6’ 10.2”
  • Ground clearance: 10.4”
