Wacker Neuson Intros Redesigned RTD-SC4 Trench Compactor

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 27, 2025
Wacker Neuson RTD-SC4 trench compactor at ARA Show
Equipment World

Wacker Neuson rolled out its next-generation trench compactor, the RTD-SC4, at the 2025 ARA Show, offering improved serviceability, productivity, safety and operator experience.

The completely redesigned compactor sports a new asymmetrical shape – and for good reason, says Wacker Neuson Americas President and CEO Gert Reichetseder – simplicity.

“We tried to reduce the complexity of this product with fewer parts, fewer hoses and better hydraulic performance. Hence, the design is no longer symmetrical. The idea behind that was all about usability and serviceability,” he says.

The RTD-SC4 is powered by a 19.8-horsepower Kohler diesel engine. The redesigned drum transmission is maintenance-free for the first 1,000 hours, and all service parts can be accessed easily. The drum width is adjustable from 23.6 to 32 inches.

The remote control unit has been upgraded from infrared to two-way radio technology, which offers more features, including a user-friendly LED display. A new return-to-straight function automatically adjusts the machine’s direction of travel when the lever is released.

Built-in safety features prevent the machine from getting too close or too far from the operator. “98 feet is the distance it can travel, then it turns itself off,” says Reichetseder. “Also, if it gets too close to the operator, it shuts itself off.”

The RTD-SC4 will launch in the U.S. and Canada first, followed by Europe. 

Wacker Neuson RTD-SC4 trench compactor at ARA ShowEquipment World

