With a rated operating capacity of 1,200 pounds, Bobcat has rolled out its most powerful mini track loader yet with the new MT120.

“The Bobcat MT120 packs more performance into a small, highly maneuverable machine so operators can lift more weight, carry more material and accomplish more tasks — big and small,” said Katie Redenius, senior product manager, Bobcat Company.

Powered by a 24.5-horsepower high-torque diesel engine, the 3,720-pound compact utility loader has a top travel speed of 4.7 mph and smooth pilot controls for faster cycle times. A new direct-drive system also eliminates belts for less maintenance.

Two track options are available. The standard 9-inch tracks keep the machine’s width to just under 36 inches for fitting through doorways and fence gates with a ground pressure of 4.3 psi. With the optional 11-inch-wide tracks, the width increases to just under 44 inches, and ground pressure is 3.9 psi.

Designed with a vertical lift, Bobcat says, the MT120 offers a “best-in-class” lift height of 88 inches and reach of 22 inches. Counterweights come standard to increase lifting performance.

The integrated ride-on operator platform provides a clear line of sight to the bucket’s cutting edge or attachment and to the sides of the machine. Cushion hip pads, suspension on the platform and a design that directs engine heat away from the operator increase comfort. Two cup holders, a storage compartment and a 12-volt power port also come standard.

Additionally, auxiliary hydraulic on the workgroup handle simplifies attachment operation by allowing the operators to keep their hand on the joystick to engage and operate auxiliary hydraulic attachments. This setup also isolates the operator from engine vibration and hydraulic feedback to reduce fatigue, Bobcat says.

The color LCD display shows the mini track loader’s performance information and service needs. It also includes a password-protected keyless start.

Easier Maintenance

The MT120 offers several no- to low-maintenance features and is designed from durable materials to reduce daily service needs and the total cost of ownership, according to Bobcat.

No tools are required to access routine maintenance areas. Permanently lubricated (sealed) rollers and idlers reduce undercarriage maintenance, while maintenance-free bushings eliminate several grease points. The grease cylinder is easily accessible for quick track tensioning.

Attachment Versatility

With 53 available Bobcat attachments, the MT120 can be used for trenching, digging, carrying materials, demolition, site preparation, snow removal, utility installation, sweeping, stump grinding. Bobcat mini track loaders can share select attachments with other Bobcat equipment, using the Bob-Tach mounting system. The loader can also be equipped with a common industry interface.

Continuous auxiliary hydraulic flow can only be activated when the operator depresses the continuous flow shutoff pedal located on the ride-on platform. When operators leave the platform, the flow to the attachment is shut off, stopping the attachment.

Bobcat introduced its first mini track loader in 2002. The MT120 joins the 1,000-pound-capacity MT100 in Bobcat’s mini track loader lineup. The MT100 was the top-selling mini track loader in 2024 based on new financed sales, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.

The MT120 will be available at Bobcat dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in Q2 2025.

Quick Specs