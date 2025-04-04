Bobcat is staking its claim as more than just a compact equipment manufacturer with the debut of four new large wheel loaders – the L205, L235, L255 and L285.

The loaders join Bobcat’s two new large excavators, the 23-ton E220 and 25-ton E245, in the company’s expanding heavy equipment lineup. The new machines will be available at select North American Bobcat dealerships in mid-Q2 2025.

Bobcat calls its new loaders “purpose-built for big load-and-carry tasks” in construction, agriculture and manufacturing applications, such as building infrastructure, moving materials or doing site prep.

Bucket capacities vary by model: 2.5 cubic yards for the L205, 3 cubic yards for the L235 and 3.5 cubic yards for both the L255 and L285.

The L235, L255 and L285 come standard with three transmission modes, allowing operators to tailor performance to jobsite conditions.

Manual : Provides precise speed control.

: Provides precise speed control. Auto 1-4 : Automatically shifts up or down depending on power and torque required for the task.

: Automatically shifts up or down depending on power and torque required for the task. Auto 2-4: Offers performance and flexibility for lighter-duty tasks with manual kickdown that automatically shifts between gears 2 through 4.

Three power mode options are available on all models.

Power Mode: Maximizes performance.

Maximizes performance. Normal Mode: Handling daily tasks.

Handling daily tasks. Economy Mode: Minimizing fuel consumption.

All models are powered by a turbo-charged Tier 4 Final engine, which offers consistent performance at all elevations, the company says.

The spacious operator’s cab features a fully adjustable air suspension seat, a tilting and telescoping steering wheel, joystick controls and an intuitive layout. The standard 8-inch high-resolution touch display provides access to key function settings and the rearview camera. Additional standard features include automatic heat and air conditioning with adjustable air vents, front and rear LED work lights and hands-free Bluetooth device connectivity.

A variety of attachment options is available. Customers can order the loaders with pin-on attachments or choose from two optional quick couplers.

The heavy wheel loaders complement Bobcat’s existing lineup of compact wheel loaders, including the L65, L85 and L95. According to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data, wheel loaders are the fourth most popular construction equipment product category, with nearly 12,000 new units financed in 2024.

Quick Specs

See below for additional specs from Bobcat:



