As construction equipment executives look ahead to 2026, they are navigating a landscape shaped by persistent economic pressures and targeted pockets of strength.

Tariffs, high interest rates and inflation may cause contractors to delay big purchases and increase equipment rentals to reduce near-term risk. At the same time, the data center and energy infrastructure demand tied to the AI boom is fueling growth in many regions throughout the country.

For this series of Q&As, Equipment World tapped nearly a dozen construction industry leaders to find out what trends are shaping their strategy in 2026, how they plan to invest in their manufacturing and dealer operations and how the current political climate is impacting their product roadmap – from regulatory changes to supply chain constraints.

Our slate of experts also touched on technology – from telematics to automation – and the next steps in their alternative power transformation.

This year’s participants include:

Keep reading to see where Brad Claus, Vice President of Construction Products at Bobcat, is placing his bets in 2026.

Equipment World: Which regions or sectors do you expect to drive the strongest demand for your machines in the year ahead?

We expect continued demand across the industry in the year ahead. Despite external headwinds such as tariffs, the market remains extremely resilient. Customers are making repeat purchases, and first-time buyers are growing within our space, indicating signs of confidence and long-term opportunity. Our focus remains on delivering versatile, dependable equipment to meet evolving needs across all sectors, ensuring we’re positioned where demand accelerates most.

EW: How are customer requests and feedback shaping the types of equipment or attachments you plan to release next year?

Customer feedback is a primary tenant of our product development process. We maintain ongoing dialogue with dealers and operators to evaluate equipment performance in the field and where we can make improvements. This input directly influences our roadmap – whether it’s enhancing existing models or introducing new solutions. As the industry continues to navigate labor shortages, we are prioritizing ease of use and continued attachment variety for the end user. To do this, we’re investing in innovation and strengthening our position as an industry leader and boundary pusher. That long-term, customer-first mindset will ensure we are resilient and well-positioned to serve the market

EW: What role will emerging technologies – automation, electrification, AI, telematics, etc. – play in your R&D and product launches?

Technology plays a critical role in advancing the operator experience. With an evolving workforce and many seasoned operators nearing retirement, it’s more important than ever to make equipment easier to learn and operate without sacrificing performance.

At Bobcat, we’re leveraging technologies such as sensing systems, cameras and advanced displays to enhance jobsite awareness and streamline machine operation. Our commitment is to leverage technology in ways that make our machines simpler, safer and more capable – helping every operator accomplish more with confidence.

EW: How do tariffs, infrastructure funding and broader political factors affect your strategic planning for 2026?

While external factors like tariffs and infrastructure funding can create changing market dynamics, our strategy remains focused on the long-term stability and growth of the North American market. We approach these topics the same way we always have – by staying committed to our customers, our dealer network and the values that have guided us for decades.

EW: What is your outlook on hiring and retaining skilled manufacturing talent in the year ahead?

At Bobcat, our brand begins with our people. We are focused on the future, and this starts with building and sustaining a workforce that can deliver the highest-quality machines and equipment for our customers and dealers. Investing in the right talent supports our goals around innovation, craftsmanship and the reliability that our customers expect.

EW: How are you working with your dealer network to ensure availability, service and customer support?

Service and machine uptime remain top priorities for both Bobcat and our dealers. We maintain close, consistent communication with our network to make sure customers have access to the parts, service and support they need – when they need it. That collaboration helps keep machines running and jobsites productive.

Looking ahead, we are focused on supporting dealer growth in rapidly expanding urban areas – particularly where demand for compact construction and landscaping equipment continues to rise. Together, we’re strengthening our network to deliver the exceptional service and availability our customers expect.

EW: How are evolving emissions regulations and customer sustainability goals influencing your product development?

Emissions regulations and sustainability goals are always considerations in our product development. Our goal is to stay ahead of the market through innovation that meets both regulatory requirements and customer expectations.

As more operators work in urban environments with restrictions around noise and emissions, we’re developing solutions that make their jobs easier and more sustainable. From advancing our electric equipment lineup to improving overall efficiency and performance, we’re committed to reinventing how work gets done.

EW: Where do you see the biggest competitive pressure coming from – established OEMs, new entrants or technology companies?