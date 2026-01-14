The 29,259-pound, 130-horsepower Caterpillar D4 is the industry's top-selling bulldozer for 2025.

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

New financed bulldozers sales remained flat in 2025, while used sales fell slightly year-over-year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

Buyers financed 5,052 new bulldozers from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, less than a 1% increase compared to the previous year. Among those sales, 3,057 were standard crawler dozers (60.5%) and 1,995 (39.5%) were low ground pressure configurations.

Top 5 Bulldozer Manufacturers in the U.S.

Caterpillar’s bulldozers remained the undisputed top-sellers in the U.S. for the period, accounting for 42.9% of all new financed sales.

Cat upgraded its medium dozer line in 2024 with more standard and optional tech, including Cat Assist with ARO on the D4, D5, D6, D6 XE and D7 models. The D5 through D8 models also now feature a common cab, controls and interface, making it easier for operators to switch between machines.

To get a closer look at the next-generation D8, check out Equipment World’s video below with Cat dozer specialist Sam Meeker:

Komatsu and Deere vied for second and third, with 29.1% and 23.7% of sales, respectively.

Deere launched its 850 X-Tier E-Drive dozer at the company’s 2025 Construction Field Days customer event in Sacaton, Arizona, along with tech upgrades for the 700, 750 and 850 P-Tier dozers. Updates aimed to improve jobsite productivity, reduce fuel consumption and enhance operator comfort with SmartGrade technology, increased visibility and an upgraded cab.

Take a walkaround of the 51,313-pound, 225-horsepower earthmover in the video below with Deere product consultant Cory Brant:

Case CE came in a distant fourth, with 2.6% of all new financed sales for the period. The manufacturer updated its largest dozers – the 1150M, 1650M and 2050M – in May 2025 with a slew of advanced control technologies to enable more precise cuts, fills and grades, as well as enhanced hydraulic and electrical systems for simplified service and increased uptime.

Hyundai, a relative newcomer to the dozer market, edged out its sister company, Develon, by just two units to take the fifth spot. Hyundai entered the dozer market in July 2024 with the 122-horsepower, 10-metric-ton HD100, followed by the 157-horsepower, 15-metric-ton HD130 in November 2024. Hyundai's dozer lineup mirrors that of sister company Develon, with Develon marketing its models under the DD100 and DD130 nomenclature.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were:

Make/Model Units Sold Operating Weight Horsepower Cat D4 VP 426 29,259 lbs. 130 hp Cat D3 LGP 377 21,369 lbs. 104 hp Cat D5 VP 281 42,263 lbs. 170 hp Deere 650 P-Tier 275 22,484 lbs. 104 hp Komatsu D51PXi-24 273 31,438 lbs. 131 hp Cat D6 VP 242 50,733 lbs. 215 hp Komatsu D61PXi-24 216 43,167 lbs. 168 hp Komatsu D71PXi-24 192 51,147 lbs. 237 hp Deere 700L 167 30,900 lbs. 135 hp Komatsu D51PX-24 156 31,438 lbs. 131 hp

Texas had the most buyers of new finance bulldozers, with 870 units sold. Buyers were also active in Florida (411) and Georgia (369).

What's Happening with Used Dozers?

Used financed bulldozer sales slipped 4% to 7,535 units, compared with 7,846 units the previous year.

Cat continued its dominance as the top seller of used financed dozers, with Deere and Komatsu trading places for the second and third spots. Case held the fourth position, with Dresser in the fifth.

The top-selling used models included:

Cat D5K2 LGP: 198 Cat D6N LGP: 186 Deere 650K: 169 Cat D8T: 166 Cat D6K2 LGP: 143 Cat D3 LGP: 117 Komatsu D61PXi-24: 117 Komatsu D39PX-24: 106 Komatsu D51PXi-24: 105 Deere 450K: 104

Texas buyers again held the top spot among those financing used machines, accounting for 964 units sold. Mississippi added another 472 units; Oklahoma followed with 470 units sold.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

EquipmentWatch

Prices for used bulldozers remain elevated. 2025 closed with values still near their five-year peak in Q4 2024, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used bulldozer was $267,143 in Q4 2024 compared to $266,091 in Q4 2025. The average age of used bulldozers decreased slightly from 9.1 to 8.8 years during the period. The average age and price were calculated based on 142,264 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market rather than the public auction market.

Bulldozer Auction Sales in the U.S.

When examining the top 20 bulldozers sold for the 12-month period of December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, in terms of auction price, Cat dominated the charts, taking 19 of the top 20 price spots.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a bulldozer during this time was $740,000 for a Cat D8T with 1,047 hours at an Alex Lyon & Son sale in Bushnell, Florida.

Make/Model Year(s) Units Sold Hours Price Caterpillar D5K2 XL 2020 1 2,805 $702,000 Caterpillar D6 2022 - 2024 6 9 - 1,596 $385,000 - $452,650 Caterpillar D6 LGP 2023 - 2024 6 7 - 1,292 $420,000 - $457,600 Caterpillar D6 XE LGP 2024 1 1,119 $463,100 Caterpillar D8T 2020 - 2022 4 1,047 - 5,615 $386,100 - $740,000 Caterpillar D9T 2020 1 6,845 $550,000 Komatsu D85PX-18 2022 1 6,250 $460,000

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000. Equipment World only reports on models sold at auction that are five years old or newer.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent of Equipment World.