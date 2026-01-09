EquipmentWatch is hosting a free webinar designed to help contractors navigate the shifting construction economy and prepare for the year ahead.

From rising equipment prices to changing labor conditions and the nationwide expansion of data-center projects, the industry is shifting rapidly, and contractors armed with the latest intelligence will be better positioned to succeed.

The webinar will take place Friday, January 23 at 12 p.m. EST and will examine the most important trends shaping the construction industry in 2026. It will feature an exclusive market update from Equipment World Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt.

During the webinar, Waldschmidt will cover:

2026 Market Outlook: Understand the key economic drivers, political factors and demand indicators that will influence bidding, fleet planning and capital spending decisions this year.

Inside the OEM Mindset: Insights from recent conversations with more than a dozen OEM executives — including product and technology roadmaps and where they see the biggest opportunities and bottlenecks.

Industry Trend Radar: A breakdown of trends, such as AI, electrification and telematics, that are moving beyond buzzwords to bottom-line impact for contractors.

“While the U.S. economy is predicted to grow modestly in 2026, interest rates, inflation concerns, rising material costs and labor shortages continue to challenge the industry,” said Waldschmidt. “Understanding these factors –– alongside EquipmentWatch’s equipment valuation data –– can help contractors make better buying, selling and rental decisions.”

Additional presenters include Fusable’s chief revenue officer, Paul McConville, who will discuss Fusable’s approach to data delivery and how its API is breaking down silos to turn numbers into actionable insights.

EquipmentWatch Product Manager James Hamilton will share the latest product updates and preview what’s ahead, and Data Analytics Manager Molly Mooney will cover key value, usage and cost trends critical to fleet planning in 2026.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the speakers during registration. Time permitting, the questions will be addressed during a live Q&A session.

For more information and to register, click here.

Everyone who registers and attends will be entered to win a Carhartt Gift Pack. The giveaway is open to live attendees only. A winner will be chosen at random from all January 23 attendees and contacted via email after the event.

Equipment World and EquipmentWatch are owned by parent company Fusable. Using unbiased, industry-standard benchmarks, along with proprietary calculations trusted by federal and state agencies, EquipmentWatch helps contractors and project owners set fair reimbursement rates and accurately estimate equipment ownership and operating costs.