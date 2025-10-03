More buyers snapped up the Case 321F wheel loader than any other model in the last year, according to Fusable's latest EDA equipment finance data.

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used wheel loader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

Demand for new wheel loaders continues to rise year-over-year from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data.

Financed new wheel loader sales rose 4% to 11,983 units during the period. The product category ranks fourth in sales behind compact track loaders, mini excavators and full-size excavators.

Cat (21.3%), Deere (20.7%) and Komatsu (12.3%) maintained their positions year-over-year as the top three sellers of new financed wheel loaders.

A Quick Look at the Most Popular Models

For the period, the most popular wheel loader lineup is filled with some usual suspects, as well as newly updated models with fresh features and technology. The top five new financed models included the Case 321F, Komatsu WA270-8, Komatsu WA320-8, Deere 544 P-Tier and Deere 624 P-Tier.

Here’s a look at the key features of each machine:

Equipment World Case 321F

Total Units Sold: 448

Case debuted its updated F Series compact wheel loaders in May 2024, featuring new enhancements to improve visibility and control. Key upgrades for the 74-horsepower, 13,663-pound 321F included a new Z-bar linkage, auxiliary high-flow hydraulics combined with creep speed mode, an updated cab with E-H controls and simplified maintenance. The 321F has a full lift dump height of 8 feet 1 inch and a full lift reach of 3 feet 3 inches.

Total Units Sold: 418

Komatsu calls its 149-horsepower, 28,208-pound WA270-8 wheel loader “compact enough to squeeze between small spaces, yet powerful and responsive enough to tackle jobs planned for bigger machines.” The loader features a parallel-lift linkage with auto tilt-in to simulate a Z-bar. A variable speed traction control system minimizes wheel slippage, even in slippery conditions. HST dynamic braking allows for single-pedal operation. Earlier this year, Komatsu began rolling out its dash-11 models, and we expect to see updated versions of its mid-sized wheel loaders enter the list in future years.

Total Units Sold: 399

Komatsu’s larger 165-horsepower, 34,128-pound WA320-8 is designed for use in a wide range of applications, from pallet handling to heavy digging. It has a 3- to 4.2-cubic-yard bucket capacity and a top speed of 23.6 miles per hour.

John Deere 4. Deere 544 P-Tier

Total Units Sold: 361

In June, Deere introduced updates to its mid-size P-Tier wheel loaders, including the top-selling 544 P-Tier and 624 P-Tier models, as well as its 524 P-Tier. The new models are available for the first time with Deere’s SmartDetect jobsite awareness system as a factory option. Deere has also enhanced its QuadCool Cooling System with improved accessibility, debris management and serviceability. The 166-horsepower, 29,943-pound 544 has a 2.5- to 5.25-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

John Deere Deere 624 P-Tier

Total Units Sold: 360

Deere’s second-highest-selling wheel loader gets the same enhanced technology and uptime features designed to help contractors increase productivity and safety on the jobsite. The 192-horsepower wheel loader weighs in at 34,238 pounds with a 2.5- to 5.25-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

Rounding out the top 10 new financed wheel loaders sold were:

6. Case 621G

Total Units Sold: 321

7. Bobcat L28

Total Units Sold: 267

8. Cat 938

Total Units Sold: 266

9. Cat 950

Total Units Sold: 252

10. Deere 544 G-Tier

Total Units Sold: 235

During this period, Texas had the highest number of new loader buyers (1,347) compared to any other state. Buyers of new wheel loaders were also prevalent in Florida (1,062) and Illinois (744).

What's Selling in Used Wheel Loaders?

Meanwhile, used financed wheel loader sales fell again year-over-year. Sales dropped 4.6% to 6,743 units sold from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025.

Cat (29%), Deere (20.9%) and Case (17%) also held their positions year-over-year as the top sellers in the used market. On the date we examined the data, the top-selling models were the Case 321F, Cat 938M and Case 621G.

The top purchasers of used wheel loaders hailed from Texas (581), Illinois (457) and Michigan (413).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as new information is received from each state.

For more information on the latest and top-selling models, check out Equipment World’s 2025 Wheel Loader Buyer’s Guide.

Used Wheel Loader Price & Age Trends

Used wheel loader prices have dropped slightly, falling 1.4% for the 12-month period from August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price for a used wheel loader was $152,741 in July 2024, compared to $150,648 in July 2025. At the same time, the average age of used wheel loaders rose, climbing from 7.3 years to 7.5 years.

EquipmentWatch The average age and price were calculated from 344,477 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

Over the last 12 months, prices for used wheel loaders have generally decreased, with the most significant drops occurring in September 2024 (-3.32%) and February 2025 (-1.72%).

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Wheel Loader Auction Prices

When examining the top 20 wheel loaders sold for the 12-month period of August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar took 14 of the top 20 price spots, with Deere and Komatsu claiming the other positions on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the highest auction price paid for a wheel loader during this period was $1,078,000 for a Cat 988K with 22 hours at a Clayton Auction Company sale in Headland, Alabama, on April 26, 2025.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.