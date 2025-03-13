Komatsu Releases 2 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders: WA475-11, WA485-11

Mar 13, 2025
Komatsu WA485-11 wheel loader loading at dirt pile in quarry
Komatsu's WA485-11 wheel loader
Komatsu

Komatsu’s two new wheel loaders, the WA475-11 and WA485-11, are designed with more power, use less fuel and climb hills faster than predecessors.

They mark the first of the company’s Dash 11 models.

The 5.5- to 6.3-cubic-yard WA475-11 replaces the WA475-10, and the 6.4- to 7.2-cubic-yard WA485-11 replaces the WA480-8.

Both come with the Komatsu Hydrostatic-Mechanical Transmission, which switches to hydrostatic when high torque is needed and mechanical for increased fuel efficiency during lighter use.

The WA475-11 runs on a 343-horsepower Komatsu engine, with 53 more horsepower than its predecessor. Despite the power increase, it has 7% lower fuel consumption, the company says, and a 40% increase in climbing speed.

The WA485-11 runs on a 363-horsepower Komatsu engine, a 64-horsepower boost over the WA480-8. It reportedly delivers 12% lower fuel consumption and 13% faster climbing speed.

interior komatsu WA575-11 wheel loaderKomatsuIn the redesigned four-pillar cab, operators will find angle feedback joystick steering and independent work control designed to help reduce fatigue. “The engine speed is automatically optimized based on lever operation without pressing an accelerator pedal,” Komatsu says. “Separating the transmission control from work equipment simplifies operations with less brake wear during hopper or truck loading.”

A steering wheel option is available.

Visibility has been increased by adding a lower glass area and by eliminating two rear pillars, and in-cab noise has been reduced, the company says.

Rear object detection with warning buzzer and indicator light and a deluxe LED light package are standard.

Komatsu says it also redesigned the buckets with a cross-sectional shape for increased digging efficiency. “The material is scooped and rolled up along the inclined floor of the bucket.” Using it with the auto-digging system can help boost productivity, especially for inexperienced operators.

For increased productivity, both models can be configured as yard loaders, with larger buckets; heavier counterweights; wide, low-profile tires and rims; and reinforced frame. The YL configuration is best for quarry and aggregate uses and is designed to load matching on-highway trucks in three passes.

komatsu WA475-11 wheel loader loaded bucketKomatsu's new WA475-11KomatsuStandard features on the loaders include:

  • Air-suspension, reclining seat.
  • Seat-mounted, five-way adjustable console.
  • High-definition color monitor.
  • Auto air conditioner.
  • Multifunction audio.
  • Window roll curtain.
  • Rear defroster.
  • Front and rear window washer and wiper.
  • Heated side mirrors.
  • Auto-idle stop timer setting.
  • Auto shift control.
  • Hydraulic-drive fan with automatic reverse rotation.
  • Extended intervals for hydraulic and oil filter changes.

Komatsu WA485-11 Wheel Loader loading Komasu dump truck with dirtKomatsu

Quick Specs

WA475-11

  • Engine: Komatsu 343 hp @ 1,600 rpm
  • Operating weight: 54,542 - 60,197 lbs.
  • Bucket capacity: 5.5 - 6.3 yd³

WA485-11

  • Engine: Komatsu 362 hp @ 1,600 rpm
  • Operating weight: 61,432 - 64,997 lbs.
  • Bucket capacity: 6.4 - 7.2 yd³



