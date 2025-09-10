Over 50% of contractors said their fleet strategy has changed in the last year.

Contractors are leaning more toward renting equipment, buying used equipment and agile fleet management, according to a new survey from EquipmentWatch.

The 2025 State of the Construction Equipment Economy Report found that, compared to last year, more contractors are renting equipment for financial reasons and immediate access. They are also buying used equipment and renting equipment even if they own a well-stocked equipment fleet.

Surveys were conducted in July with over 125 participants providing feedback.

According to the survey, 72% of contractors said they rented equipment in the past 12 months, up slightly from 69% in 2024. Another 18% of contractors did not rent equipment in the last 12 months.

Top reasons given by contractors for renting equipment included that it made more financial sense than buying or using equipment they already owned, as well as the need for immediate access to machinery contractors didn’t have time to buy.

Compared to 2024, more respondents noted uncertainty about delays and resale hassles as reasons to rent. More than half (54%) of respondents say they plan to rent as much or more in the next 12 months.

The report also showed 38% of respondents planning to purchase new equipment in the coming year, unchanged from the 2024 survey. And 32% of contractors plan to buy used equipment next year, up from 27% a year ago.

This suggests an ongoing shift toward affordability and availability, especially amid fluctuating project pipelines and rising costs, according to EquipmentWatch.

Of respondents who own equipment, 74% reported renting in the past 12 months, up from 71% in last year’s survey. This growing overlap underscores a strategic shift in fleet management, where even well-equipped contractors turn to rental to bridge gaps scale quickly, or tackle specialized projects without the long-term commitment of ownership, EquipmentWatch says.

Over 50% said their fleet strategy has changed in the last year, mostly toward more flexible ownership models. Seasonal rentals and telematics-driven right-sizing are replacing the “own everything” mindset.

Other highlights from the report include:

Most equipment fleets are now a blend of owned (65%), rented (20%) and leased (15%) assets.

18% of contractors have reduced their owned fleet share to stay nimble.

Compact track loaders, aerial lifts and trenchers topped the list of equipment most likely to be rented.

To download the full report for free, click here.

EquipmentWatch is owned by Fusable (formerly Randall Reilly), parent of Equipment World. For more than 60 years, it has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders, insurers and government agencies in heavy civil construction. EquipmentWatch owns The Rental Rate Blue Book.