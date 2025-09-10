Survey: More Contractors Favor Rentals and Buying Used Equipment in 2025

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 10, 2025
Over 50% of contractors said their fleet strategy has changed in the last year.
Over 50% of contractors said their fleet strategy has changed in the last year.
Getty Images

Contractors are leaning more toward renting equipment, buying used equipment and agile fleet management, according to a new survey from EquipmentWatch.

The 2025 State of the Construction Equipment Economy Report found that, compared to last year, more contractors are renting equipment for financial reasons and immediate access. They are also buying used equipment and renting equipment even if they own a well-stocked equipment fleet.

Surveys were conducted in July with over 125 participants providing feedback.

According to the survey, 72% of contractors said they rented equipment in the past 12 months, up slightly from 69% in 2024. Another 18% of contractors did not rent equipment in the last 12 months.

Top reasons given by contractors for renting equipment included that it made more financial sense than buying or using equipment they already owned, as well as the need for immediate access to machinery contractors didn’t have time to buy.

Compared to 2024, more respondents noted uncertainty about delays and resale hassles as reasons to rent. More than half (54%) of respondents say they plan to rent as much or more in the next 12 months.

The report also showed 38% of respondents planning to purchase new equipment in the coming year, unchanged from the 2024 survey. And 32% of contractors plan to buy used equipment next year, up from 27% a year ago.

This suggests an ongoing shift toward affordability and availability, especially amid fluctuating project pipelines and rising costs, according to EquipmentWatch.

Of respondents who own equipment, 74% reported renting in the past 12 months, up from 71% in last year’s survey. This growing overlap underscores a strategic shift in fleet management, where even well-equipped contractors turn to rental to bridge gaps scale quickly, or tackle specialized projects without the long-term commitment of ownership, EquipmentWatch says.

Over 50% said their fleet strategy has changed in the last year, mostly toward more flexible ownership models. Seasonal rentals and telematics-driven right-sizing are replacing the “own everything” mindset. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Other highlights from the report include:

  • Most equipment fleets are now a blend of owned (65%), rented (20%) and leased (15%) assets.
  • 18% of contractors have reduced their owned fleet share to stay nimble.
  • Compact track loaders, aerial lifts and trenchers topped the list of equipment most likely to be rented.

To download the full report for free, click here.

EquipmentWatch is owned by Fusable (formerly Randall Reilly), parent of Equipment World. For more than 60 years, it has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders, insurers and government agencies in heavy civil construction. EquipmentWatch owns The Rental Rate Blue Book.

Related Stories
Titan Machinery's full fiscal year construction equipment revenue is forecast to decline 3% to 8% year-over-year.
Market Pulse
Largest Case, New Holland Dealer Titan Machinery Sees 14% Revenue Drop in Q2
Kubota Svl75 3
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment in the First Half of 2025
Cat 420 Backhoe
Backhoe Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Backhoes in 2024-2025
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
The Warlock is one of two new models of Ram 2500 HD pickups for the 2026 model year.
Pickups
Hemi V8 or Cummins Diesel? – 2026 Ram 2500 HD Offers Hefty Choice
Ram is also rolling out two new models for its heavy-duty, 3/4-ton truck line: the Warlock and Black Express.
Screenshot from Caterpillar's 1931 film 'The Great Tractor Race.'
Vintage Equipment
“The Great Tractor Race” – Cat’s 1931 Film Reveals its Early Crawlers in Zany Event
U100900 L Media Red 7
Compact equipment
Massimo Expands UTV Line with 6-Seater T-Boss 900L
Komatsu Pc220 Lc 12 And Pc220 L Ci 12 Complete Overview
The Dirt
What’s New on Komatsu’s Next-Gen PC220LC-12 Excavator? – Almost Everything!
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All