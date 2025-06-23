Deere’s New Mid-Size P-Tier Wheel Loaders Get Performance-Boosting Tech

Jd 544 P Tier
John Deere

Deere’s next-generation 524 P-Tier, 544 P-Tier and 624 P-Tier wheel loaders come loaded with enhanced technology and uptime features designed to help contractors increase productivity and safety on the jobsite.

An integrated suite of smart systems simplifies routine maintenance with automatic checks and real-time alerts. Operators can access advanced on-board diagnostics through the new 7-inch touchscreen primary display.

Key features include:

  • Daily fluid checks: The wheel loader automatically performs daily fluid checks every time the machine is started.
  • Auto warm-up: Critical vehicle systems are cycled through and warmed before the operator begins to work.
  • Fluid loss detection: The machine detects if a sudden loss or gain is experienced in one of the fluid systems and alerts the operator and fleet manager.
  • Battery health monitoring: Battery status and performance are monitored remotely, providing real-time data on charging, discharging and idle status. 

The display also enables a new in-base rear camera view and can run two applications simultaneously, including the backup camera. While physical buttons have been removed from the display face, Deere says key machine functions remain easily accessible.

To further enhance safety, Deere’s SmartDetect jobsite awareness system is now available for the first time as a factory option. The system uses cameras, radar and machine learning to detect objects and people near the machine and provides visual and audible bystander alerts on the in-cab display. When equipped with SmartDetect, the optional G5 display acts as a secondary screen, while the next-generation primary display remains the main interface.

Fleet managers can view footage of near miss events captured through SmartDetect by subscribing to SmartDetect Digital.

Next Evolution of the QuadCool Cooling System

With the updated P-Tier wheel loaders, Deere has also enhanced its QuadCool Cooling System with improved accessibility, debris management and serviceability.

Redesigned rear hoods, grilles and cab roofs give the machines more than a fresh new look – they eliminate the need to climb on the machine for maintenance, while side-access planes simplify cleaning of the condenser and radiator.

The axle cooling system has been relocated for easier access and maintenance, and a reverse fan clears debris out through the side doors to minimize buildup beneath the machine.

For added convenience, the rear door now opens independently from the sides.

New Buckets

P-Tier Wheel Loaders are now available with new high-strength steel buckets featuring extended lips. The redesigned buckets increase material holding capacity by about 5%, Deere says, allowing operators to move more material per pass.

524 P-Tier Specs

  • Net Power: 152 hp at 1,800 rpm
  • Operating Weight: 28,446–30,893 lb.
  • Bucket Capacity: 2.5–5.25 cu. yd.

544 P-Tier Specs

  • Net Power: 166 hp at 1,700 rpm
  • Operating Weight: 29,943–32,353 lb.
  • Bucket Capacity: 2.5–5.25 cu. yd.

624 P-Tier Specs

  • Net Power: 192 hp at 1,600 rpm
  • Operating Weight: 34,238–36,912 lb.
  • Bucket Capacity: 2.5–5.25 cu. yd.
