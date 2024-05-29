Case CE Refines its F Series Compact Wheel Loaders (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 29, 2024
Case F Series Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE

Case CE has refreshed its F Series compact wheel loader line with new features that improve visibility and control.

F Series models range from 11,272 pounds to 13,303 pounds and include the 21F, 121F, 221F and 321F. Case teased the upgraded line at Conexpo 2023. Check out the video below to take a spin around the 321F that was on display.

A new Z-bar linkage boosts the breakout force to ensure full loads even in tough materials. The XT linkage is also available for parallel lift applications, like lift-and-carry or truck loading jobs. Case says the parallel lift capabilities on the 21F and 121F keeps loads stable and allows for better visibility of the coupler during attachment swaps.

Auxiliary high-flow hydraulics combined with creep speed mode on the 221F and 321F provide max flow at a constant speed for smoother operation of attachments like brooms and snowblowers.

Additional new features include an elevated driving position; large, curved glass windows in the cab; and four-corner strobe lights for safety and visibility on the jobsite.

Updated Cab

The cab is nearly 5 feet wide and fully sealed and pressurized to keep out noise, dust and fumes. All F Series models get improved LCD screens with simplified controls. Available options include a radio and an upgraded climate control system.

Access to Maintenance

The F Series models also feature lower-maintenance Tier 4 Final emissions solutions, a tilt-up hood and easy access to daily checkpoints and key components, including radiators, filters, hydraulics and the engine.

The compact wheel loaders are compatible with more than 250 buckets, forks, brooms, augers, rakes, grapples, snow accessories, bale spears and other attachments, including Case compact track loader and skid steer loader attachments.

Related Stories
Case CX50D Mini Excavator
Compact Excavators
Case Launches New Mini Excavator: The 5-Metric-Ton CX50D
volvo compact wheel loaders filling bucket from dirt pile
Compact equipment
Volvo Launches Next-Gen L30, L35 Compact Wheel Loaders
Maxresdefault 663cf976ebe2e
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kato's HD308 US-7 Compact Excavator
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Construction worker pouring bottle of water over head
Safety
29 "Cool" Gadgets and Gear for Working in the Heat
There's no secret to keeping cool on the jobsite, but these products might offer some added relief.
Case F Series Compact Wheel Loaders
Compact equipment
Case CE Refines its F Series Compact Wheel Loaders (Video)
black Hennessey 2024 Ford F-150 Velociraptor side view on road
Pickups
“911 Turbo of Trucks”: Hennessey’s New Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Tops 1,000 HP
Maxresdefault 6650ad0d21180
The Dirt
Fact vs. Fiction – The Truth About Autonomous Equipment
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All