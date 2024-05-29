Case CE has refreshed its F Series compact wheel loader line with new features that improve visibility and control.

F Series models range from 11,272 pounds to 13,303 pounds and include the 21F, 121F, 221F and 321F. Case teased the upgraded line at Conexpo 2023. Check out the video below to take a spin around the 321F that was on display.

A new Z-bar linkage boosts the breakout force to ensure full loads even in tough materials. The XT linkage is also available for parallel lift applications, like lift-and-carry or truck loading jobs. Case says the parallel lift capabilities on the 21F and 121F keeps loads stable and allows for better visibility of the coupler during attachment swaps.

Auxiliary high-flow hydraulics combined with creep speed mode on the 221F and 321F provide max flow at a constant speed for smoother operation of attachments like brooms and snowblowers.

Additional new features include an elevated driving position; large, curved glass windows in the cab; and four-corner strobe lights for safety and visibility on the jobsite.

Updated Cab

The cab is nearly 5 feet wide and fully sealed and pressurized to keep out noise, dust and fumes. All F Series models get improved LCD screens with simplified controls. Available options include a radio and an upgraded climate control system.

Access to Maintenance

The F Series models also feature lower-maintenance Tier 4 Final emissions solutions, a tilt-up hood and easy access to daily checkpoints and key components, including radiators, filters, hydraulics and the engine.

The compact wheel loaders are compatible with more than 250 buckets, forks, brooms, augers, rakes, grapples, snow accessories, bale spears and other attachments, including Case compact track loader and skid steer loader attachments.