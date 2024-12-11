Compact wheel loaders not only excel at material handling but can run an ever-increasing number of attachments.

Compact wheel loaders – those defined here as less than 15,000 pounds – have become a popular choice for those wanting versatility, comfort and power in a small size without the cost of a larger loader.

The big advantage of CWLs is their ability to load and handle material, but Lee Padgett, national product manager for Takeuchi-US, says the expanding range of attachments they can run is also increasing their popularity.

“But different machines are optimized for different applications,” he adds, “so make sure the machine you’re considering will offer the performance you need with the attachments you intend to use.”

Emily Pagura, product marketing manager at John Deere, says snow removal is a growing market for compact wheel loader use, bringing more income for customers during winter.

Major manufacturers are adding features to their CWLs, such as John Deere’s new model with a telescopic boom and Caterpillar’s programmable buttons for auxiliary hydraulics to help beginning operators.

Alternative power has also been coming to compact wheel loaders, with Case soon to release an electric model.

Contractors can choose no-frill canopy operator stations or full-featured cabs. Frank Gangi, product manager, CWL and attachments at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, says part of the machine selection process should be an assessment of how much time the operator will be on the machine. For some, an open workstation with its slightly lower weight and cost, makes the best sense. For others, the comfort of an enclosed cab is a better choice.

To read more about these popular little loaders, check out our buyer’s guide below with the latest models from Case, Cat, Deere, Kubota, Manitou, Mecalac, New Holland, Takeuchi, Volvo and Yanmar.

Case F Series Updates

Case CE The Case F Series compact wheel loaders comprise a range of four models, from the 21F to the 321F, with specs from 58 to 74 horsepower and operating weights from 11,272 to 13,303 pounds.

Improvements found on the F Series include better visibility with extensive curved glass and four corner strobe lights, a new Z-bar linkage for higher breakout force and LCD screens with simplified controls.

The 21F and 121F are parallel lift. The 221F and 321F offer high-flow hydraulics and creep speed mode that preserves full auxiliary hydraulic performance when operating at low travel speeds.

The soon-to-be-released 3.6-metric-ton electric CL36EV will have the same power and performance as diesel-powered models in the same class while offering all the benefits of battery electric. Charging is through an SAE J1772 connector, the same used by many passenger electric vehicles.

“A full range of attachments and a hinge-pin height of over 10 feet will ensure the CL36EV is suitable for a wide range of applications, indoors and out,” says Neil Detra, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

Beginner-Friendly Caterpillars

Caterpillar Robbie Sutherland, compact wheel loader and application specialist at Caterpillar, says that in many cases a compact wheel loader is the first operator experience for an employee moving up from hand labor.

Features that keep these loaders beginner-friendly include programmable buttons for auxiliary hydraulics, which will be coming to the 906, 907 and 908 in the first quarter of 2025 and will be backward-compatible to all Next Gen models built in December 2022 and later. Those three programmable buttons will come factory configured to control buckets, forks and a rotary tool but can be customized. Status of the buttons will be displayed on the monitor at key-on. Features from larger models, such as wheel torque control and programmable kick-out, are trickling down to smaller models.

The 903 replaces the 903D. The skid steer coupler window and the linkage placement have been modified for better visibility to the fork tips both at ground level and at full load height.

Auxiliary hydraulic switches have been moved from the right-side console to front-center console, making one-handed operation easier. A lock/unlock feature facilitates attachment changes from the cab with full hydraulic pressure preserved.

The frame, axles, hydrostatic drive and Z-bar linkages are carried over from the 903D. New features include a 14% bump in horsepower (from 42 to 48) and a 3.5% increase in hydraulic flow (from 14 to 14.5 gallons per minute), both of which improve performance during multifunction operation.

John Deere Telescopic 326 P-Tier

John Deere From the front of the cab back, the 326 P-Tier from John Deere is nearly indistinguishable from the 324 P-Tier loaders on which it’s based. But from the front forward, it is a whole different machine with a telescoping boom that provides nearly 4 more feet of vertical reach to 16 feet 3 inches. In comparison, the 324 P-Tier High Reach model has a 12-foot-5 height.

The 326 P-Tier has a Load Limitation System that monitors stability and limits boom movement to actions that would improve stability when advisable. An enhanced monitor is part of the Load Limitation System. The monoboom design and higher seating position improve visibility.

Because Deere anticipated the 326 P-Tier being used almost exclusively with buckets and forks, a Euro-style pin coupler is the only one available. Other compact wheel loaders in the Deere lineup have a skid steer coupler as an option.

One thing all P-Tier models share is Articulation Plus, which provides 30 degrees of standard articulation and 10 degrees of rear-wheel steering. Deere says this provides the best balance of maneuverability and stability.

Deere continues to offer three G-Tier compact wheel loaders for customers who need traditional reliability but fewer features and lower comfort and performance numbers in a more cost-effective machine.

Kubota’s Key Versatility

Kubota Kubota offers three compact wheel loaders: the 47.6-horsepower R430, the 50.9-hp R540 and the 64.3-hp R640.

They feature 40 degrees of articulation and 8 degrees of oscillation for extra maneuverability and stability. Their versatility appeals to landscape, commercial, residential and rental customers. In addition, the larger two models feature increased weight and greater lift performance than their predecessors. Customers can get information on the full range of features of KubotaNow telematics from their dealers.

Innovative use of attachments has enhanced the value of compact wheel loaders, says Bill Holton, Kubota product manager for construction equipment. He says a 2023 customer survey showed that some customers were using brooms with their compact wheel loaders for post-season athletic field cleanup because of their speed and low ground pressure.

Mecalac 6-Model MCL Series

Mecalac Mecalac has a broad range of compact wheel loaders and has a new six-model lineup of MCL (Multifunction Compact Loaders), offering some of the smallest CWLs in the industry.

They are ideal for customers who want the many benefits of a wheel loader­ – including entry from two sides – while retaining a small footprint.

The smallest model, the MCL2, is only 40 inches wide. Four models feature a long boom well suited for loading applications, and two have short booms that are better for traditional construction applications.

Fully locking differentials are available options. Twin auxiliary circuits run to the front of the loaders, and a single rear aux circuit is optional. Single or double electrical circuits are available to the front of the machine as is a single circuit to the rear, all with 7-pin connectors. A skid steer plate coupler is standard; other styles, including the CII (common industry standard) are available.

Mecalac also has a line of eight swing loaders, five of which are under 15,000 pounds of operating weight, and four of which are new since 2022. These new models feature redesigned cabs, higher engine torque and a new boom for improved visibility and greater reach.

Because there is no articulation, swing boom machines have the same rated operating capacity whether moving in a straight line or turning.

“The key benefit to our swing boom models is the package of benefits they offer,” says Ralf Grönboldt, product manager of wheeled loaders at Mecalac. The ability to swing the boom 90 degrees both left and right from the longitudinal centerline of the machine reduces tire wear, fuel consumption and cycle times, minimizes the risk of injury and allows loading and unloading without the need for backing into a second traffic lane.

New Holland Refines Lineup

New Holland New Holland has six models of compact wheel loaders, the newest of which are the W60C, W70C and W80C LR (long reach).

All share a new cab design that’s nearly 5 feet across, 10 HVAC vents, suspension seating and an improved monitor. FPT and New Holland have the same parent corporation, and all five models of New Holland compact wheel loaders feature FPT engines.

All have electrohydraulic joystick controls and a number of configurable features to match applications and operator preferences. LED lights are standard, and an upgraded lighting package includes four corner strobes. Five years of FleetForce telematics is included and is transferable. All come with skid steer plate couplers.

The scope of attachments is expanding to meet market demand. The high-flow option provides about 34 gallons per minute, “less than a skid steer or compact track loaders of similar horsepower,” says Dan Kakareka, product portfolio manager for New Holland Construction North America. “But improved visibility, easier entry and exit and road speeds up to 24.5 mph make our compact wheel loaders the preferred choice over other compact machines for many applications.”

Takeuchi’s 2 Full-Featured Models

Takeuchi Two of Takeuchi’s three compact wheel loaders come in under 15,000 pounds: the TW60 Series 2 and the TW80 Series 3 at 10,692 and 12,700 pounds, respectively.

Both are fully featured machines with Z-bar linkages, fully locking differentials front and rear and two-speed drive. Optional high-speed travel of 17.4 mph is available for the TW60 Series 2 and 24.8 mph for the TW80 Series 3.

Steering articulation is 40 degrees, and a center pin provides 12 degrees of oscillation. A multi-function joystick is standard on both and has machine direction of travel and loader controls.

Lee Padgett, national product manager, Takeuchi-US, says Takeuchi loaders are designed to provide the versatility needed to run these attachments.

Volvo’s 2 New CWLs & Electric Models

Volvo CE In early 2024, Volvo Construction Equipment launched two new compact wheel loaders, the L30 and L35. Both are 74 horsepower. Operating weights are 12,125 and 13,448 pounds, respectively.

Advanced boom kick-out and a bucket leveler option are unique to this size class, according to Volvo CE product manager Darren Ashton. These features automatically lift and tilt the bucket to a pre-programmed position. This helps experienced operators achieve peak productivity with reduced fatigue and helps less-experienced operators gain competency faster.

The electrohydraulic main control valve delivers enhanced flow sharing among hydraulic functions. An optional boom and tilt function allows the operator to set the flow of these functions and is especially useful with specialty buckets and attachments. An 8-pin electrical harness on the boom further enhances the use of specialty attachments with the L30 and L35.

Volvo CE also offers two battery electric models, the L20 and L25. Specs are nearly identical to their diesel counterparts except that the L25 weighs slightly more and has a higher static tipping load.

Yanmar’s Newest, the V7

Yanmar Four of Yanmar’s five compact wheel loaders are under 15,000 pounds of operating weight. The new V7 is the second-smallest model at 9,370 pounds and 47.6 horsepower.

The standard bucket is 0.92 cubic yards; an optional light-material bucket has a capacity over 1 cubic yard. The V7 has 40 degrees of articulation and 10 degrees of oscillation. It is parallel-lift, and the P-Kinematics feature keeps the bucket or forks parallel to the ground for improved material retention and loading performance.

Other features include a hydraulic quick coupler, 18.6 mph travel speed, ergonomic joystick controls, creep mode, automatic ride control and limited-slip differentials.

Frank Gangi, product manager, CWL and attachments at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, says the V7 “is perfect for operators looking for a machine with leading performance while being easy to transport.” The V7 launched as a cab-only model. An open workstation (canopy) model is arriving at dealers soon.

Manitou's MLA Series

