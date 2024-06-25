The 4CX-14 Super backhoe from JCB features four equal-sized tires, a limited-slip differential and four-wheel-steer capability for enhanced ground clearance, traction and maneuverability. Specs include 28.4 mph speed, 109 horsepower from the EcoMAX engine, 25 feet 10 inches of reach and operating weight of 19,577 pounds. An optional handheld circuit provides power to hand tools such as breakers and cutters.

After an extended drop in sales, backhoes are recovering nicely.

New features have supported this recovery, as has a better understanding of what backhoes do well – and not so well.

Technology Catches Up

Case CE Technologies that have become commonplace in other equipment categories are edging their way into backhoes.

Pilot control levers are being replaced by electrohydraulic joysticks. Versatile couplers are being included on both ends of the machine to make it easier to use attachments.

On the front, these attachments include 4-in-1 buckets, angle brooms and snow removal tools.

On the back are found the full array of compact excavator attachments. Compaction tools and hydraulic breakers are the most popular. Thumbs are gaining popularity, and extendable dipper sticks are available on several models.

Auxiliary hydraulics now have wider availability. Hydraulics and couplers can be spec’d from the factory on new machines, but many are also available as field install packages.

Caterpillar It’s best to order any machine from the factory configured for your applications and not rely on later retrofitting, but the opportunity to retrofit does offer peace of mind and serves as an option to upgrade a used machine, assuming it has the basic architecture to support the retrofit.

Backhoe cabs, which have always been roomier and more comfortable than cabs on compact machines, are receiving more comfort features.

Telematics are becoming common on backhoes, and the fleet management advantages they offer are being expanded.

Yet to become prevalent on backhoes are 2D and 3D machine control.

Backhoe Strengths

John Deere Two things stand out: roadability and versatility.

Being able to travel on the road has always been a key appeal for municipalities but also works well for site-development contractors. With typical speeds between 20 and 30 mph, backhoes can travel to the construction site and to nearby jobs. They eliminate the need to find room to park a trailer and tow-vehicle on site. Backhoes also have good maneuverability while traveling and while working.

The versatility comes from having two working ends that allow for loading, lifting, grading, trenching, placement and backfilling, plus the many other applications accessible with the use of the expanding list of attachments. Lift and breakout numbers for backhoes are in line with those for 8- to 9-ton compact excavators.

Backhoes are fully mature. Their repair, maintenance and operation are familiar to anyone who has been in the industry for any length of time.

Electrohydraulic joystick controls and assist functions such as return-to-dig make it easier for new operators to gain proficiency. The secondary market for backhoes is also well established, making resale easier.

Kubota Center-pivot and side-shift models offer distinct advantages and limitations. Customers are advised to work with their dealers to determine which style fits their applications.

Backhoes’ locking differentials and four-wheel-drive options, plus ample ground clearance, offer excellent performance in poor ground conditions. The use of stabilizers with the front bucket on the ground provides levels of stability not seen in other machines, especially on uneven terrain. Buckets at both ends of the backhoe have greater capacity than is common on compact machines.

One of backhoes’ best attributes is value, which refutes the perception that they’re high-cost machines.

Up-front cost is higher – perhaps twice as high – compared to many compact machines. But backhoes generally have higher production and percentage of residual value, coupled with lower maintenance and repair costs and longer service life, than compact equipment.

The ability to use one machine offers further cost advantages, eliminating the need for two machines and two operators when opting for compact equipment, along with added savings by being able to road travel, rather than trailering, the backhoe to sites.

Backhoe Weaknesses

Backhoes are not the perfect machines for all applications. They have good maneuverability, but nowhere near that of counter-rotating skid steers and compact track loaders, which remain the preferred choice for severely confined worksites.

Similarly, while their capacities are greater than those of compact machines, they are less than those for dedicated loaders and excavators. The backhoe is a poor choice for production work. V-pattern loading, for example, is better left to a wheel loader. Backhoes may also take a back seat when it comes to spreading material and finish grading.

Trailering a backhoe demands more from the trailer and tow vehicle than trailering a single compact machine, or possibly even two compact machines, because of the backhoe’s weight and size.

Some of backhoes’ pros and cons depend upon the situation and the operator’s skills. Positioning the machine while trenching may be easier with a backhoe than an excavator – or not. The uncertainty of which machine is best can also be said regarding soil disruption and compaction.

In sum, backhoes are very good at many things but not the best at anything.

Expert Insight

New Holland Our thanks to those experts who helped with this article. They are listed below along with our favorite quote from each: