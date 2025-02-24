Kubota Reports $4.3 Billion in 2024 Construction Revenue

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 24, 2025
a kubota l47 on a jobsite
Capital expenditures for the year came in at $1.4 billion, up 46.5% year-over-year.
Kubota North America

Kubota’s full-year 2024 earnings showed little change in consolidated revenue and only a slight increase in construction revenue, though North America construction sales were reportedly solid.

Kubota’s 2024 construction revenue was up 1% year-over-year to $4.3 billion in 2024. Overseas construction sales (outside of Japan) were up 2% to $4.1 billion. Consolidated construction revenue in Kubota’s fourth quarter fell 13.7% to just over $1 billion.

The company said that while construction sales rose in its North American market with steady government demand for infrastructure development, its tractor business suffered, partly due to a stagnating residential market.

Listed among the company’s goals was expansion of its construction equipment production capabilities, including investments in the U.S. for compact track loader production. Slides from the earnings presentation also referenced the steady progression in development of a “large CTL."

Total revenue for the year was $20.2 billion, down 0.1% from Kubota’s 2023 revenue. Operating profit for the year was down 4% to $2.1 billion from $2.2 billion in 2023. Kubota attributed this mainly to a decline in its Europe and North America Farm & Industrial Machinery sales and an increase in the cost of sales incentives.

Capital expenditures for the year came in at $1.4 billion, up 46.5% year-over-year. 2025 capital expenditures are forecast at $1.1 billion.

Farm & Industrial Machinery sales are forecast to increase in 2025, due in part to steady construction equipment sales in North America. Kubota forecasts its total 2025 revenue at $20 billion, which would represent a slight year-over-year increase.

Currency conversions as of February 21, 2025.

Related Stories
a lineup of yellow construction machines
Market Pulse
Equipment Rental Companies Report Another Round of Revenue Growth
a wheel loader sits by several large stockpiles
Market Pulse
Ranking the Nation’s Top 100 Construction Aggregates Producers
Cat D4 Bulldozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2024
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View Dumper
Construction Equipment
Wacker Neuson Brings its Largest Dual-View Dumper to North America
A rotating platform allows the operator to always face travel direction for dumping or driving it like a truck – and it hauls up to 12.5 tons.
a new holland 120 powerstar tractor on a farm
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland’s Next-Gen PowerStar Tractors Get Faster, Higher Lift Capacity
bobcat e35 excavator digging trench
Compact Excavators
What’s New for Compact Excavators? Buyer’s Guide 2025
a herc rentals sign
Mergers & Acquisitions
Herc Swoops in to Outbid United Rentals in Mega Deal to Acquire H&E
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All