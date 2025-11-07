Leica 3D Machine Control Kit Now Available for Develon -9 Series Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 7, 2025
Develon And Leica Geosystems Expand 3 D Machine Control Availability To All 9 Series Crawler Excavators
Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems’ MC1 3D machine guidance system is now available as an aftermarket kit for all Develon -9 series crawler excavators, allowing for faster and more cost-effective upgrades to 3D machine control, the company says.

The first models in the lineup, the 23-metric-ton DX230LC-9 and 26-metric-ton DX260LC-9, made their international debut at the Seoul Mobility Show and Bauma earlier this year. Reports indicate that the models are scheduled to arrive in the North American market in 2026. (Note: Specs and model names tend to change for the specific regions where excavators are sold.) The new excavators also come factory-ready for Engcon tiltrotator installation.

Develon and Leica have previously partnered on 3D machine control solutions for the DX225LC-7X crawler excavator and dozers 

The MC1 3D system integrates with Develon’s existing 2D sensors and calibration systems. The -9 Series excavators feature an open control architecture that enables real-time communication between the excavator’s built-in sensors and Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control systems.

With this control-level integration, operators can access Leica Geosystems’ 3D automation while continuing to benefit from Develon’s 2D assistance technologies, including Virtual Wall for defining safe operation boundaries, Weighing System for real-time load measurement and Advanced Lift Assist for enhanced lifting stability.

With the Leica MC1 3D aftermarket kit installed, customers can continue to use the -9 Series controller to manage communication between internal and external systems.

“This partnership seamlessly integrates the advanced capabilities of Develon’s 2D systems with Leica Geosystems’ 3D technology. With an efficient installation and calibration process, this collaboration empowers customers to work smarter and achieve results faster,” says Neil Williams, president of the machine control division at Leica Geosystems.

Related Stories
Trimble Towed Scraper 17
Machine control
Trimble Adds Earthworks Grade Control for Select Scrapers
Liebherr Pr726
Machine control
Liebherr Generation 8 Dozers Now Compatible with Unicontrol Automatic Grade Control
Kobelco 3
Machine control
KOBELCO and Trimble Expand Excavator Grade Control Collaboration
Trimble Hyundai
Machine control
Hyundai HD130A Dozers Get Trimble Ready Factory Option
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 745 Cm20230828 C4ba9 Df6b7
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks and Sales Trends for 2024-2025
Find out the most popular models of new and used financed articulated dump trucks and which models are fetching the most at auction.
The ML130, seen here, offers more horsepower and truck-loading abilities for contractors taking on larger jobs.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Rolls Out 4 New ML Series Stand-on Mini Track Loaders
Cat Hcea Thumb 2
Vintage Equipment
Watch Antique Tractors from Holt, Best, Caterpillar at HCEA Show 2025
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Develon Dx62r Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon’s Reduced Tail-Swing DX62R-7 Mini Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All