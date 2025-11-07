Leica Geosystems’ MC1 3D machine guidance system is now available as an aftermarket kit for all Develon -9 series crawler excavators, allowing for faster and more cost-effective upgrades to 3D machine control, the company says.

The first models in the lineup, the 23-metric-ton DX230LC-9 and 26-metric-ton DX260LC-9, made their international debut at the Seoul Mobility Show and Bauma earlier this year. Reports indicate that the models are scheduled to arrive in the North American market in 2026. (Note: Specs and model names tend to change for the specific regions where excavators are sold.) The new excavators also come factory-ready for Engcon tiltrotator installation.

Develon and Leica have previously partnered on 3D machine control solutions for the DX225LC-7X crawler excavator and dozers.

The MC1 3D system integrates with Develon’s existing 2D sensors and calibration systems. The -9 Series excavators feature an open control architecture that enables real-time communication between the excavator’s built-in sensors and Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control systems.

With this control-level integration, operators can access Leica Geosystems’ 3D automation while continuing to benefit from Develon’s 2D assistance technologies, including Virtual Wall for defining safe operation boundaries, Weighing System for real-time load measurement and Advanced Lift Assist for enhanced lifting stability.

With the Leica MC1 3D aftermarket kit installed, customers can continue to use the -9 Series controller to manage communication between internal and external systems.



“This partnership seamlessly integrates the advanced capabilities of Develon’s 2D systems with Leica Geosystems’ 3D technology. With an efficient installation and calibration process, this collaboration empowers customers to work smarter and achieve results faster,” says Neil Williams, president of the machine control division at Leica Geosystems.