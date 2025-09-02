Hyundai HD130A bulldozers can now be equipped from the factory with a Trimble Ready 3D option.

The Trimble Ready kit allows for easy onsite installation of the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform on both configurations of the new 157-horsepower Hyundai dozer. The 33,730-pound LGP model offers a low ground pressure of 4.98 psi, while the 31,907-pound XL version has a ground pressure of 6.16 psi. Both configurations have an 8-foot, 11-inch track.

Trimble Earthworks puts the project design in the cab of the dozer and automatically adjusts the blade’s position, enabling operators of all skill levels to work faster, more productively and with greater accuracy. For added grading control, Hyundai also added oscillation to the tracks, which reduces vibration on rough terrain.

"The Trimble Ready Hyundai HD130A bulldozer is another way earthmoving contractors can seamlessly connect their digital and physical worlds," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems at Trimble. "On this dozer model in particular, Trimble technology is integrated on-machine to simplify installation and maximize productivity for Hyundai customers, helping them accelerate their return on investment."

Beyond dozers, Trimble and Hyundai are collaborating on operator assist features for construction machines and cloud solutions. The manufacturer also offers Trimble Ready options for its excavators and wheel loaders.

"The Trimble Ready HD130A dozers represent a further step forward in delivering intelligent, high-performance machines to our customers. Working with Trimble enhances our ability to offer precision and productivity straight from the factory,” said Gert Peeters, product manager, HCEE. "We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Trimble as we continue to innovate together. This collaboration is key to bringing smarter, more connected solutions to the jobsite."

Trimble’s Sitech dealer channel and select authorized resellers provide installation, training and local technical support for the Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control platform installed on Hyundai HD130A bulldozers, now available internationally.

The 3D offering supports the following sensor configurations: