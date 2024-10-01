Develon, Leica Intro 3D Machine Control for the DX225LC-7X Excavator

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 1, 2024
New Leica MC1 3D Machine Guidance System for Develon DX225LC 7X Excavator
Leica

Leica and Develon have teamed up to introduce a new aftermarket 3D machine control solution for the DX225LC-7X "Smart" crawler excavator.

The DX225LC-7X currently comes standard with Full Electric Hydraulic (FEH) technology and an integrated 2D machine guidance and machine control system.

Customers can now further enhance efficiency and productivity with the Leica MC1 3D machine guidance system as a retrofit. The system has been engineered to integrate with the existing Develon 2D sensors and calibrations on the DX225LC-7X.

"We are excited to unite in a pioneering collaboration with Leica Geosystems, introducing a seamless experience to obtain a 3D machine guidance solution for our DX225LC-7X Smart excavator," said Stephane Dieu, Develon excavator product manager. "This joint effort empowers construction companies to seamlessly blend efficiency and sustainability, setting a new standard for innovation."

The Leica MC1 machine control system provides the operator with design information and real-time cut/fill indications, which are displayed in the cab on the Leica MCP80 control panel. This allows operators to quickly excavate to the reference model, while ensuring higher accuracy, productivity and sustainability, Leica says. 

