Develon’s -9 Series excavator models will now be delivered factory-ready for Engcon tiltrotator installation.

The first models in the lineup, the 23-metric-ton DX230LC-9 and 26-metric-ton DX260LC-9, made their international debut at the Seoul Mobility Show and Bauma earlier this year. Reports indicate that the models are scheduled to arrive in the North American market in 2026. (Note: Specs and model names tend to change for the specific regions where excavators are sold.)

The new models feature a 20% improvement in fuel economy, electro-hydraulic controls, and a slew of operator assistance technologies, including 2D Machine Guidance & Smart Control, Smart Around View Monitoring, Radar Object Warning System, Virtual Wall, Advanced Lift Assist, Breaker Assist and Auto Breaker. Predictive Health Monitoring detects and analyzes machine issues, including minor ones, for proactive maintenance and repair.

Develon’s collaboration with Engcon is designed to ease tiltrotator installation and reduce the need for complex retrofitting. The technology supports both Engcon sandwich solutions and direct-mounted DC3 tiltrotators, while maintaining full compatibility with Develon’s 2D machine guidance systems and aftermarket 3D machine control systems.

The tiltrotator-ready excavators will provide an advantage for rental companies, Engcon says, allowing them to easily equip or interchange tiltrotators as needed based on customer requests.

“This collaboration with Develon allows us to provide a more advanced and integrated solution for our end customers, while delivering a simplified installation process for our dealers and rental partners,” said Sam Ryan, global OEM manager at Engcon. “By ensuring the Develon 9 series excavators are tiltrotator-ready, we make it easier than ever to adopt tiltrotator technology on a global scale.”

Develon and Engcon say the partnership represents "a broader industry shift toward closer collaboration between excavator manufacturers and tiltrotator specialists," ensuring machines are designed to deliver “maximum efficiency and productivity as standard."