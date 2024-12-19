Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control solution, MC1 3D, will now be available as an aftermarket option for Develon’s line of dozers.

The lineup includes the 23,589-pound DD100, which hit the U.S. market in Spring 2022, and the 30,865-pound DD130, which joined it in Fall 2023.

Develon says the DD100 was designed to be heavier and deliver more horsepower than other dozers in this size class for more power and tractive effort. It describes the DD130 as a mid-size dozer offering a “fine-grading solution for residential and light commercial construction.” Both models offer a standard 2D blade assist function with no GPS or lasers required.

The new Leica iCON iGD3 3D machine control solution seamlessly integrates the dozer’s standard, fully electronic hydraulic controls to further enhance operator accuracy and productivity.

The reference model is displayed on the Leica MCP80 control panel, providing operators with real-time data and feedback. With the dual GNSS configuration, the DD100 and DD130 dozers get precise blade control and automatic adjustments for cut/fill operations. This reduces operator fatigue and improves site productivity, Leica says.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Leica Geosystems to bring the latest 3D machine control technology to our dozer lineup," said Stephane Dieu, product manager for Develon. "This innovative solution boosts efficiency and operational excellence for our customers, enabling them to tackle more complex projects with confidence."