Industry Roundup: Caterpillar Acquires Australian Mining Software Company RPMGlobal

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 24, 2026
Caterpillar's acquisition of RPMGlobal will expand its mining product portfolio.
Caterpillar's acquisition of RPMGlobal will expand its mining product portfolio.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar’s latest acquisition brings Australia-based mining technology and software company RPMGlobal under its wing.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, RPMGlobal specializes in data-driven software solutions spanning the entire mining value chain for miners, manufacturers and contractors. The company’s products aim to inform customers’ decisions on mine design, scheduling, simulation, haulage, operations, asset management and finance.

Some products in RPMGlobal’s offerings include:

  • XERAS Cloud — a live forecasting environment for generating budgets and forecasts.
  • AMT — uses a dynamic lifecycle costing engine to create forward-looking life-cycle views for various mining assets.
  • XECUTE — builds optimal short-term schedules.
  • DCO — optimizes material flow for bulk-commodity miners.

In addition to its software, RPMGlobal also specializes in training courses for its software and general education topics including asset management, mining economics and mining introduction courses for those outside the mining industry.

RPM Global, now a part of Caterpillar’s Resource Industries business, will continue operating under its own name. The company was founded 48 years ago, has 13 offices around the world and has delivered products and services in over 125 countries.

Takeuchi Names 2 Regional Executives

Erik LisitzaErik LisitzaTakeuchi U.S.

Takeuchi U.S. has announced the appointment of two regional managers: Erik Lisitza as west region business manager and Lukas Dickerson as northeast/Canada region product manager.

Lisitza will oversee all sales and business development efforts across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. He will spearhead collaboration with Takeuchi dealers to grow market share, drive sales, strengthen partnerships and deliver customer service.

Lukas DickersonLukas DickersonTakeuchi U.S.

Dickerson will be the company’s first product manager in the northeast/Canada region, where he will oversee dealer and national rental account support activity and develop dealer sales teams.

Texas JCB Dealership Acquired by New Management

South Star JCB, a two-store heavy equipment dealership with locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Lewisville, Texas, has been sold to new owners, according to dealership brokerage firm Performance Brokerage Services.

The dealership sells and services JCB excavators, loaders, telehandlers, forklifts and more and has been recognized among the top 80 worldwide JCB dealers and ranked among the top six JCB dealers in the U.S. in 2024.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

GDN Acquires Triangle Equipment Group

Gateway Dealer Network has acquired North Carolina and South Carolina Bobcat dealer Triangle Equipment Group.

GDN plans to keep all Triangle Equipment Group’s locations.

Triangle Equipment Group owns and operates Bobcat dealerships in Morrisville, Garner, and Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The company also sells and services Stihl and Vail equipment.

Related Stories
Machine Lineup
Market Pulse
Top Equipment Rental Companies Report More Revenue Gains in Q4 2025
Src Lexington Dsc 3489
Mergers & Acquisitions
Komatsu Expands Reman with SRC of Lexington Acquisition
Conexpo 2023
Market Pulse
Equipment World and EquipmentWatch to Unpack the Construction Equipment Economy at ConExpo 2026
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Partner Insights
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Conexpo Conagg Insider Guide
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Iron Insider: Everything Coming to ConExpo 2026 & How to Make the Most of It
Check out all the major product drops coming from Cat, Deere, Komatsu, Volvo and more, plus how to navigate the massive event.
Cat 308cr Thumbnail
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: What's New on Caterpillar's Fixed-Boom 308CR Mini Excavator?
Cat Ai Thumbnail
Technology
“Hey, Cat” — Watch Caterpillar’s In-Cab AI Voice Assistant Help Operator
The 2026 Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off-Road boasts a 1,000-horsepower engine.
Pickups
2026 GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado Get Supercharged to 1,000 HP by SVE
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All