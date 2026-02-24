Caterpillar's acquisition of RPMGlobal will expand its mining product portfolio.

Caterpillar’s latest acquisition brings Australia-based mining technology and software company RPMGlobal under its wing.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, RPMGlobal specializes in data-driven software solutions spanning the entire mining value chain for miners, manufacturers and contractors. The company’s products aim to inform customers’ decisions on mine design, scheduling, simulation, haulage, operations, asset management and finance.

Some products in RPMGlobal’s offerings include:

XERAS Cloud — a live forecasting environment for generating budgets and forecasts.

AMT — uses a dynamic lifecycle costing engine to create forward-looking life-cycle views for various mining assets.

XECUTE — builds optimal short-term schedules.

DCO — optimizes material flow for bulk-commodity miners.

In addition to its software, RPMGlobal also specializes in training courses for its software and general education topics including asset management, mining economics and mining introduction courses for those outside the mining industry.

RPM Global, now a part of Caterpillar’s Resource Industries business, will continue operating under its own name. The company was founded 48 years ago, has 13 offices around the world and has delivered products and services in over 125 countries.

Takeuchi Names 2 Regional Executives

Takeuchi U.S.

Takeuchi U.S. has announced the appointment of two regional managers: Erik Lisitza as west region business manager and Lukas Dickerson as northeast/Canada region product manager.

Lisitza will oversee all sales and business development efforts across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. He will spearhead collaboration with Takeuchi dealers to grow market share, drive sales, strengthen partnerships and deliver customer service.

Takeuchi U.S.

Dickerson will be the company’s first product manager in the northeast/Canada region, where he will oversee dealer and national rental account support activity and develop dealer sales teams.

Texas JCB Dealership Acquired by New Management

South Star JCB, a two-store heavy equipment dealership with locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Lewisville, Texas, has been sold to new owners, according to dealership brokerage firm Performance Brokerage Services.

The dealership sells and services JCB excavators, loaders, telehandlers, forklifts and more and has been recognized among the top 80 worldwide JCB dealers and ranked among the top six JCB dealers in the U.S. in 2024.

GDN Acquires Triangle Equipment Group

Gateway Dealer Network has acquired North Carolina and South Carolina Bobcat dealer Triangle Equipment Group.

GDN plans to keep all Triangle Equipment Group’s locations.

Triangle Equipment Group owns and operates Bobcat dealerships in Morrisville, Garner, and Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The company also sells and services Stihl and Vail equipment.