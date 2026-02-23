Bobcat is planning to introduce new products and technologies at ConExpo 2026 to expand its lineup of compact equipment.

The company will also show a glimpse of its future with the display of the electric, autonomous RogueX3 concept loader, among other advancements.

“From easier-to-use machines to technologies that enhance productivity and precision, we’re focused on solving real challenges operators and businesses face every day,” says Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, of the company’s exhibit.

Machines to See

Doosan Bobcat North America Products on display in the booth will include:

Next-generation E20 compact excavator with zero tail swing.

MT120 stand-on mini track loader — can now be equipped with Machine IQ telematics to help protect against theft and monitor machine performance and maintenance.

L95 compact wheel loader.

Next-gen PA460V portable air compressor — Delivers 460-400 cfm at 100-150 psi and has smart features like FlexAir electronic inlet control, new digital display and optional eco ‑ mode.

mode. D45S-9 diesel pneumatic-tire forklift.

RogueX3 and More New Tech

Doosan Bobcat North America One of the most eye-catching machines in the booth — and possibly the entire show — is the concept RogueX3 loader.

The fully electric, autonomous loader can be configured with or without cab, with wheels or tracks, and with various lift-arm designs to match specific tasks.

Other tech on display:

Bobcat Jobsite Companion — Uses voice ‑ activated automation to manage more than 50 machine functions, automatically optimize attachment settings, and answer questions about operation, including fault codes. It also tracks machine costs against job estimates in a single dashboard.

activated automation to manage more than 50 machine functions, automatically optimize attachment settings, and answer questions about operation, including fault codes. It also tracks machine costs against job estimates in a single dashboard. Collision Warning and Avoidance System — A “first ‑ of ‑ its ‑ kind system” that automatically slows or stops compact equipment when it detects hazards.

of its kind system” that automatically slows or stops compact equipment when it detects hazards. Service.AI — Uses AI to give Bobcat dealers instant diagnostics, repair guidance, manuals and expert insights to reduce downtime.

The company will also present “Building Tomorrow: How Digital Advancements are Shaping the Construction Industry” education program from 1 to 2 p.m. March 3 in West Hall Room 212 with Garrett Maurer, Bobcat director of global digital products. The presentation focuses on how digital tools can improve jobsite efficiency, increase visibility and support decision-making.

Bobcat’s ConExpo booth is W40745 in the West Hall in the Las Vegas Conventions Center March 3-7.