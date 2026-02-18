Caterpillar has redesigned its 6015 hydraulic mining shovel for increased fuel efficiency and durability, resulting in lower cost-per-ton operation for mining, quarry, aggregate, heavy construction and industrial applications.

“We’ve given the new 6015 class-leading tool carrying capacity and heavy-duty undercarriage protection to deliver reliable and productive operation in the most demanding conditions,” said Ryan Mitchell, Caterpillar product value stream manager for hydraulic mining shovels. “With its 16.1-ton bucket payload, the shovel provides proven pass match efficiency with Cat 773, 775 and 777 haul trucks operating in the 61- to 100-ton-class range.”

The shovel’s 824-horsepower Cat C27 engine features a new maintenance-free, non-selective-catalytic-reduction aftertreatment solution that does not require DEF to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards. Two alternative engine configurations are available for regions with lower emission standards — one meeting China Nonroad Stage III standards and a second meeting the Tier 1 emissions equivalent.

A new-generation pilot pump delivers variable, on-demand hydraulic oil flow based on control lever movements. When the shovel is making simultaneous movements, the pump increases flow, and when the joysticks are returned to neutral, oil flow decreases. This lowers system heat generation, reduces component wear and improves fuel efficiency by at least 5.5%, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, Cat’s new Proportional Priority Pressure Compensating hydraulic system varies hydraulic flow directly proportional to joystick movements for smooth, predictable operation and increased efficiency.

The 6015’s four-pump system dedicates three pumps to the attachment and travel and one to swing. Pressure and flow compensation deliver only the flow needed. When flow is required by more than one function, automatic flow proportioning allows for multifunction operation.

Boom-lowering float valves use gravity, rather than hydraulic pumps, to lower the boom, allowing the pumps to support other functions simultaneously and speed movements.

The closed-loop swing system feeds captured swing motion kinetic energy back to the system during deceleration, providing more power to drive the main and auxiliary pumps.

Increased Uptime

A new heavy-duty undercarriage protection package, retrofittable to previous designs, features long-life components and a frame to increase uptime. Heavy-duty idlers and rollers, along with improvements to track pads, track tensioning, and wear volume, increase undercarriage durability and reliability.

Front attachments are designed with high-strength steel and castings, joined and thermally stress-relieved to extend service life and achieve production targets in harsh mining environments. A new standard bucket linkage autolube system eliminates the need for manual lubrication.

To ensure smooth operation and increased durability, the new slew bearing incorporates a triple roller design. The large-capacity standard grease tank offers 500-hour service intervals.

Streamlined Service and Safety

Cat rerouted the hoses on the new 6015 for increased durability. The new model shares common parts with other Cat hydraulic shovels to simplify stocking.

Standard Cat MineStar Solutions with new Product Link Elite and MineStar Health offer expanded condition monitoring and reporting.

Cat Electronic Technician (ET) enables service technicians to effectively diagnose and execute engine maintenance and monitor the new pilot pump system pressure.

Easier access to the engine compartment, superstructure components and ground-level service station allows for safer and more streamlined serviceability. Wide, anti-slip walkways and an optional powered 45˚ stairway improve access and movement around the shovel.