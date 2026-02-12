Komatsu Expands Reman with SRC of Lexington Acquisition

Src Lexington Dsc 3489
Komatsu

Komatsu North America has agreed to acquire Kentucky-based remanufactured components supplier SRC of Lexington.

Komatsu says the deal will strengthen its remanufacturing capabilities in North America and allow it to better support customers as demand for reman solutions grows.

SRC of Lexington remanufactures products for the construction, mining, natural gas compression and power generation markets, including hydraulic piston pumps and motors, hydraulic gear pumps, transmissions and torque converters, axles and axle components and engines and engine components.

Demand for remanufactured components has increased alongside the growth of quarry and mining equipment in North America since 2010. During that period, Komatsu says its reman business has expanded significantly, with transaction volume increasing approximately fourfold from FY2010 to FY2024.

“North America is one of Komatsu’s most important markets for both construction and mining equipment,” said Danny Murtagh, vice president, parts and infrastructure, Komatsu North America. “This acquisition allows us to deepen our reman capabilities closer to customers, improve responsiveness, and support dealers and end users with high-quality, cost-effective solutions throughout the equipment lifecycle.”

“This agreement reflects a shared commitment to remanufacturing excellence, technical expertise, and long-term support for customers,” said Tim Stack, president, SRC Holdings Corp. “Just as important, it reflects our responsibility to do what is right for our people. Becoming part of Komatsu allows the Lexington team to build on over three decades of remanufacturing strength, while providing the investment, long-term support and opportunity needed to carry that legacy forward into its next chapter.”

Through its reman operations, Komatsu recovers used components from construction and mining equipment, restores them to like-new condition, and returns them to the market, meeting the same quality standards as new components. This process helps reduce cost and lead time while supporting resource efficiency.

Komatsu launched its remanufacturing operations with its facility in Chile in 2005 to support electric dump trucks manufactured in the United States, followed by a facility in Indonesia in 2007 serving equipment manufactured in Japan. As of 2025, Komatsu’s reman network has grown to 45 locations across 16 countries.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions. It is expected to close by the end of February 2026.

