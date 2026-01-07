The Volvo Group has announced plans for a 115,000-square-foot parts distribution center in Tacoma, Washington, that will serve its construction, trucking and engine businesses.

Expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, the new $37.7 million facility will become the primary regional distribution center for around 240 Volvo dealers, handling over 500,000 order lines each year and employing 20 people.

Volvo forecasts the new center will reduce delivery times by one to two days and lower the company’s overall carbon emissions.

SmartEquip Appoints New President

Alex Schuessler has taken the reins at SmartEquip, a parts procurement and equipment lifecycle management platform owned by RB Global.

Schuessler founded SmartEquip in 2000 and has since served as its CEO. The company credits him with expanding its services to Europe, Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Under his leadership, the company plans to advance its AI capabilities and expand its global footprint.

SmartEquip aims its services at fleet managers, dealers and parts suppliers to reduce downtime and boost purchase efficiency.

United Rentals Scales AWS AI Solutions

United Rentals has deployed new artificial intelligence resources through its company, thanks to a collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

The web-based application Manual Assist AI will deliver diagnostics and on-demand equipment manuals to United Rentals service technicians and currently supports over 4,000 users.

The program, built on cloud infrastructure and generative AI services, not only locates manuals but also summarizes service procedures and identifies key manual pages for technical details.

CNH Industrial Names Two New Officers

Two new faces have joined the global leadership team at CNH Industrial: Chief Manufacturing Officer Carlo Materazzo and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Britton Worthen.

Materazzo, a former automotive manufacturer executive, will oversee the company’s agriculture industrial operations in five regions and 15 countries.

Worthen will advise the company’s governing bodies and serve as secretary to the board of directors. Worthen also brings automotive industry experience after serving as the chief legal officer at Nikola Corp. for over 10 years.

CNH is the parent company of Case and New Holland.