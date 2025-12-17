Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Industry Roundup: Herc Rentals Names New President

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 17, 2025
Aaron Birnbaum has been with Herc Rentals (and its predecessor) for 35 years.
Aaron Birnbaum has been with Herc Rentals (and its predecessor) for 35 years.
Herc Rentals

Aaron Birnbaum, Herc Rentals’ recent previous vice president and chief operating officer, has stepped to the helm of the company as its new president effective January 1.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Silber, who was previously also serving as the company’s president, will remain the CEO and as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Birnbaum brings 35 years of equipment rental experience, all acquired at Herc Rentals, to his new role. He served as chief operating officer beginning in January 2020.

Astec Industries to Acquire CWMF Corp.

Roadbuilding and concrete production equipment manufacturer Astec Industries will acquire CWMF Corporation in Q1 2026.

CWMF manufactures its own line of portable and stationary asphalt plant equipment and parts and generates annual revenue of around $50 million. CWMF products are primarily distributed in the Midwest, South-Central and Great Lakes regions.

Holt Cat Opens New Store in Anna, Texas

Caterpillar dealer Holt Cat cut the ribbon on its 26th location in Anna, Texas. This is now Holt Cat’s 12th store in the state.

Holt Cat Ribbon CuttingHolt Cat

The 79,000-square-foot location is staffed by 30 employees, with plans to expand the team to 80 members. Those employees are equipped with a 5,200-square-foot wash rack, a 1,600-square-foot yard house, and a 3,600-square-foot training and office space.

Technicians have eight super bays (equivalent to 16 normal bays) in the shop.

Caterpillar Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Headquarters

Caterpillar has purchased a new building near its existing office headquarters in Irving, Texas, to accommodate growth.

Caterpillar's current Irving, Texas, headquarters, circa 2022.Caterpillar's current Irving, Texas, headquarters, circa 2022.Caterpillar

Caterpillar has been headquartered in Irving since 2022, when it relocated its executive offices from Deerfield, Illinois. Caterpillar had been headquartered in Illinois for 97 years.

Ligchine International Acquires The Power Buggy Company

Automated concrete screeding and placing equipment manufacturer Ligchine International has acquired The Power Buggy Company.

Power Buggy manufactures a ride-on material mover originally developed in the 1960s. Previous owners of Power Buggy include Terex Corporation and the DiGeronimo Companies.

Power Buggy offers its material movers through several major rental outlets. As part of the acquisition, the company will relocate its headquarters from Independence, Ohio, to Ligchine’s headquarters in Darien, Wisconsin.

