Volvo Launches New ECR355 Excavator with Short Swing, More Lift Capacity

Volvo says its new ECR355 is designed for work in tight spaces with increased lift power and tractive force.

Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced a new 35-metric-ton short tailswing excavator, the ECR355, with increased fuel efficiency, lifting capacity and cab space.

The EC355 joins the company’s next-generation excavator lineup, which it began rolling out in 2024, its largest redesign in 20 years. The new excavator is available for order now in North America.

The EC355 runs on a 253-horsepower diesel engine and has a tailswing radius of 6 feet 8 inches for working in tight spaces. It gets a 7% increase in fuel efficiency compared to previous generation machines due to the new electro-hydraulic control system and redesigned main control valve on Volvo’s next-gen excavators. The electro-hydraulic system uses a smart cooling system and engine-speed regulation for higher torque at a lower rpm, the company says. It also delivers smooth, precise control of the boom, arm and bucket, according to Volvo.

The ECR355 also delivers a 7% increase in lift capacity to 26,631 pounds and 4% more tractive force compared to other short-tailswing excavators, Volvo says.

Volvo CE Other fuel-saving and productivity features include:

Volvo Active Control system – automates boom and bucket movements for up to 45% faster grading with less rework and fatigue.

Integrated boundary limits and Dig Assist apps to support 2D and 3D machine control and in-field design.

Boom/swing priority functions.

Floating dozer blade.

New engine work modes.

Comfort Driving Control.

Hydraulic priority setting.

Automatic engine shutdown.

In the Cab

Volvo CE Volvo says it gave the ECR355 a full-size conventional cab for “20% more space compared to other short swing models.”

“Operators will also find 50% better in-cab cooling performance, reduced noise levels due to new electric fans and a host of modern conveniences, including Bluetooth connectivity, wireless phone charging, extensive storage solutions and a two-stage filtration system for cleaner air,” adds Jaesu Kim, Volvo CE global product manager.

Monitors display 360-degree camera views and radar for Volvo's "Smart View with People and Obstacle Detection" to improve safety and visibility.

Other cab features, according to Volvo, include:

Precision joystick system and ergonomic switch layout with customizable settings.

New electric travel pedals for quick response.

Tiltable left console and ergonomic handrails for easier, safer cab entry and exit.

For Service

Volvo CE The ECR355 requires changes to engine oil every 1,000 hours and to hydraulic oil every 3,000 hours – “some of the longest service intervals in the industry,” Volvo says.

The company says it also synchronizes those intervals in 1,000-hour increments for simplicity and reduced costs. Refill and quick-drain ports are at ground level and grouped together.

“CareTrack telematics and ActiveCare 24/7 provide real-time machine health data and predictive maintenance alerts, which keep fleets productive and protected,” the company says.

Volvo ECR355 Excavator Quick Specs