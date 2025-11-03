Top Equipment Rental Companies Report Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 3, 2025
Updated Nov 4, 2025
Herc Rentals reported the largest revenue growth in Q3 among the top three rental companies.
Herc Rentals reported the largest revenue growth in Q3 among the top three rental companies.
Getty Images

The latest roundup of equipment rental earnings saw a mixed bag of revenue growth for the largest companies operating in the U.S.: United Rentals, Sunbelt parent Ashtead Group, and Herc Rentals.

Herc Rentals

Of the three largest publicly traded equipment rental businesses in the U.S., Herc Rentals showed the largest revenue percentage increase in the quarter: up 35% year-over-year to $1.3 million. The main catalyst was a 30% increase in equipment rental revenue to $1.1 billion.

Rental equipment revenue also rose for the first nine months of the year, up 16.2% to $2.7 billion. Total revenue during the same period was up 21% to $3.2 billion.

Revenue from sales of rental equipment was up 86.4% to $151 million and up 68.4% for the first three quarters to $362 million.

Net profit came in at $30 million in the first quarter, representing a 75% decline. Herc Rentals has reported a net profit loss of $23 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Herc Rentals also finished the full IT integration of its newly acquired H&E Rental locations this quarter, allowing the full network of stores to operate on the same systems.

For the full year 2025, Herc Rentals has maintained its equipment rental revenue forecast of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

Ashtead Group/Sunbelt Rentals

Ashtead Group, parent company of Sunbelt Rentals, reported $2.8 billion in revenue for the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, a 2% year-over-year increase. Rental revenue specifically rose 2% to $2.6 billion, which Ashtead Group attributed in part to growing momentum in mega-project construction.

Total operating profit in the quarter fell 7% year-over-year to $642 million.

The company’s North American General Tool segment – which encompasses its general equipment rental business – saw a less than 1% year-over-year revenue decline to $1.7 billion in its first quarter. North American General Tool profit was also down 8% year-over-year to $520 million.

However, rental-specific revenue from Ashtead’s North American General Tool business was up 1% year-over-year due to volume growth.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Presented by Shell
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market

Ashtead Group’s North American Specialty business saw a revenue gain of 6% to $909 million. This segment, which covers industries including HVAC and film and TV, also reported an 8% profit increase to $301 million.

Ashtead Group now forecasts its total fiscal year 2025 revenue will be up 0%-4% year-over-year.

United Rentals

Rental revenue in United Rentals’ third quarter was up 6% year-over-year to $3.7 billion. For the first nine months of the year, rental revenue rose 6% to $10.2 billion.

Revenue from sales of rental equipment was up 4% in the third quarter to $333 million but down 4% year-over-year for the first nine months of the year to $1 billion.  

Total revenue in United Rentals’ third quarter across all segments rose 6% to $4.2 billion and rose 6% for the first nine months of the year to $11.9 billion. Total gross profit was up in the first quarter 1% to $1.7 billion and was up 1% for the first three quarters of the year to $4.6 billion.

The net value of all United Rentals’ rental equipment rose 10% between December 31, 2024, and September 30 to $16.4 billion.

United Rentals has raised its full year revenue forecast slightly to $16 billion-$16.2 billion.

 

Related Stories
Caterpillar expects to incurr around around $1.6-$1.75 billion in 2025 net incremental tariffs.
Market Pulse
Caterpillar Sees Construction Equipment Revenue Gains in Q3 Despite Tariffs
No majority consensus appeared among Equipment World readers on whether the September rate cut was timed correctly.
Market Pulse
Readers' Poll: Construction Industry Weighs in on Timing of Interest Rate Cut
Deliveries of large Volvo equipment like the EC260 were down in the third quarter.
Market Pulse
Volvo CE Reports Net Sales Down, Equipment Orders Up in Q3 2025
This year's Utility Expo took place in Louisville, Kentucky, October 6-8.
Market Pulse
Equipment Manufacturers Talk 2025 Challenges, 2026 Goals at Utility Expo
Top Stories
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Check out the trims, features and starting MSRPs for GMC's new midsize pickup truck.
Develon Dx62r Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon’s Reduced Tail-Swing DX62R-7 Mini Excavator
Bobcat Newest Mini Track Loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat's Largest Mini Track Loader Packs Power & Precision
The Kubota RTV-X Long Bed can be converted to flat bed with its adjustable side rails and tailgate.
Compact equipment
Kubota Launches New RTV-X Long Bed UTV for 1,200-lbs. of Hauling
The ML180 was fitted with a small 'prototype' sticker toward the rear at Utility Expo.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Gives Sneak Peek of its Largest Mini Track Loader: A Prototype ML180
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All