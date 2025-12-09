As construction equipment executives look ahead to 2026, they are navigating a landscape shaped by persistent economic pressures and targeted pockets of strength.

Tariffs, high interest rates and inflation may cause contractors to delay big purchases and increase equipment rentals to reduce near-term risk. At the same time, the data center and energy infrastructure demand tied to the AI boom is fueling growth in many regions throughout the country.

For this series of Q&As, Equipment World tapped nearly a dozen construction industry leaders to find out what trends are shaping their strategy in 2026, how they plan to invest in their manufacturing and dealer operations and how the current political climate is impacting their product roadmap – from regulatory changes to supply chain constraints.

Our slate of experts also touched on technology – from telematics to automation – and the next steps in their alternative power transformation.

Keep reading to see where Brad Stemper, Head of Product Management, Americas, Case Construction Equipment, is placing his bets in 2026.

Case CE Equipment World: Which regions or sectors do you expect to drive the strongest demand for your machines in the year ahead?

We expect healthy demand across several key sectors in North America. Growth will likely be more measured compared to some of the high-growth cycles we’ve seen in the past, but we anticipate continued strength in areas like housing development and construction, landscaping and agriculture, and municipal government. These sectors are driving robust demand for core product lines such as compact track loaders, wheel loaders and excavators across all size classes.

Municipal markets will continue to be a significant driver, as fleet management requirements continue to evolve to account for skills gaps and more varied job roles. To meet these challenges, we expect more demand for machines that are intuitive, easy to operate and provide better jobsite awareness for safety.

Sustained investment in building renovations, landscaping and adjacent industries is also creating a healthy demand for compact to medium-sized machines that offer more versatility and capabilities on the job. We’re seeing increasing adoption of tool carriers, easy to use couplers and a wide range of attachments for greater multifunctionality with their equipment.

Overall, while the pace of growth may vary from region to region, the fundamentals remain positive and we’re committed to supporting crews with equipment solutions that deliver higher performance, more flexibility and greater value.

EW: How are customer requests and feedback shaping the types of equipment or attachments you plan to release next year?

Customer feedback and collaboration play a pivotal role in shaping Case Construction Equipment’s upcoming equipment and attachments. At Case, we’ve always prioritized the voice of the customer, but we’re evolving our approach to ensure even more meaningful input. We’ve partnered with a core group of customers and dealers who work closely with us throughout the entire development cycle, allowing us to better understand their needs and incorporate customer feedback at every stage of product design and refinement.

Customers today continue to look for versatility in the equipment they purchase. We’re seeing a higher interest in tool carrier platforms and auxiliary hydraulic solutions within the attachment offering that increase both performance and power demands on the machine. With multifunctionality and a wider application set, customers also want easy-to-use systems with intuitive controls and displays to streamline switching between tasks. Ease of use is becoming especially important as the next generation of operators who are new to the industry and less experienced join the workforce.

Our collaboration with customers is also driving new improvements to the operator experience in our machines. Operators today expect technology and features that improve comfort and convenience, in line with their modern daily lives. Features like heated seats and digital displays, object detection and adjustable control sensitivity, and telematics that provide maintenance insights will all play a more important role in our equipment offerings.

EW: What role will emerging technologies — automation, electrification, AI, telematics, etc. — play in your R&D and product launches?

Emerging technologies play a key role in our product development, as they allow us to deliver smarter, safer and more efficient machines to help crews get work done. We’re investing in new technologies like Case precision control and guidance systems that leverage advanced global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) technology from Hemisphere, which our parent company CNH Industrial acquired in 2023. With GNSS capabilities, construction equipment can provide very precise location, heading and work tool or attachment positioning to help with tasks like automated steering, grade control, bucket location, mapping, alignment and machine guidance.

We’re also integrating advanced object detection systems into products to enhance jobsite safety, situational awareness and operator control. Our telematics are evolving as well, with the introduction of myCaseConstruction, a new all-in-one digital platform and app offering centralized access to fleet data, documentation, service records and dealer communication. Advanced systems like these will help power a higher level of automation in the off-highway equipment industry, contributing to smarter and easier-to-use equipment in the future.

Electrification is another key focus for Case, with our battery-electric equipment like the Case 580EV electric backhoe loader gaining significant traction in the market. To support these advancements, we’re equipping our dealer network with the technology and training to support customers who want to expand their sustainable equipment solutions and embrace an evolution to jobsite needs and reduced impact by equipment within public spaces.

EW: How are you working with your dealer network to ensure availability, service and customer support?

Our dealer network is a cornerstone of Case’s success, and we’re continuously working to strengthen it to ensure availability, service and customer support. With a robust network across North America, we focus on more than just expanding our presence — we prioritize enhancing our dealers’ capabilities to meet the evolving needs of construction contractors, landscapers, municipal crews, utilities teams and rental businesses.

We’re investing heavily in the preparedness of our dealer network, ensuring that after-sales support remains a top priority. Together, we track and maintain expectations for customer uptime and continue to advance our support solutions for equipment. Our service training and technical publication organizations are constantly evolving to reach more dealers and share an increasing amount of applicable information. This includes providing more scenario-specific guidance, focusing on troubleshooting and corrective actions to help customers minimize downtime and improve productivity.

We’re also equipping our dealers to support advancements like battery-electric equipment, ensuring they have the training and capabilities to provide top-tier service to support new technologies. Our dealers are an extension of Case, and we’re committed to empowering them with the tools, training and resources they need to succeed.

EW: How are evolving emissions regulations and customer sustainability goals influencing your product development?

While the push for stricter emissions standards has tapered down, we remain proactive in helping companies meet their own sustainability goals with innovative solutions like battery-electric equipment. We have a growing lineup of EV machines, ranging from mini excavators and compact wheel loaders to the industry’s first commercially available electric backhoe loader, the Case 580EV. These offerings are gaining traction in the market, demonstrating a healthy demand for high-performing sustainable alternatives even in the absence of regulatory incentives.

While emissions regulations continue to evolve at different paces in different regions, we continue to monitor developments in every market, and we’re focused on delivering solutions that align with the sustainability goals of our customers without compromising machine performance.

EW: Looking beyond the next year, what’s your outlook for the global equipment market over the next 3-5 years?

Looking ahead, we expect a significant evolution of the equipment industry over the next three to five years, driven by changing customer expectations and advancements in technology. Today’s operators and fleet managers are no longer just focused on the mechanical systems of a machine; they expect their equipment to integrate similar tools and functionality like the technology they use in their daily lives. Their cars have infotainment, Bluetooth and navigation, and they want the machines they operate to provide the same experience.

We also anticipate continued growth in sustainability-driven solutions like EV equipment. While emissions regulations will fluctuate region to region, this relatively new technology will continue to evolve into more broadly appealing solutions for customers — not just for sustainability, but also for driving greater efficiency, productivity and profitability throughout the portfolio of equipment.

Ultimately, as the market continues to evolve alongside technological change and customer needs, Case is well positioned with solutions that enhance the operator experience, boost jobsite productivity and provide sustainability options for crews around the world.

About Brad Stemper

As Head of Americas Product Management for construction equipment at CNH, Brad advances a disciplined process from development through commercialization. Guided by curiosity and continuous evolution, he strengthens CNH’s construction brands to boost customer productivity. With career responsibilities spanning the full equipment life cycle, Brad supports the entire product experience, turning roadmaps into practical innovation that improves operation experience and value proposition. He holds an M.S. in Engineering Management and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering.