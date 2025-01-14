Industry Roundup: Firstgreen Appoints Brokk as North American Dealer

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 14, 2025
a firstgreen rockeat cabinless loader
With the addition of Brokk, Firstgreen will now have over 20 dealership locations across the U.S.
Firstgreen

All-electric remote-controlled loader manufacturer Firstgreen has announced its North American distributor Brokk Inc. will also now be a Firstgreen dealer.

Based in Monroe, Washington, Brokk sells its own line of electric, remote-controlled demolition robots and attachments and distributes Aquajet’s lineup of hydrodemolition equipment, which it acquired in 2017.

Brokk will carry Firstgreen’s entire equipment lineup, including the MiniZ 400 electric, compact remote-controlled track loaders, the Rockeat and CBL lines of cabin-less electric skid steers and the Elise line of electric wheel loaders.

The Rockeat lineup of cabin-less, electric skid steers was launched earlier this year, offering near-silent operation and producing zero carbon emissions. The Rockeats come in two models, the 700 and 1200. 

Firstgreen will now have over 20 individual dealership locations across the U.S.

Brokk will showcase Firstgreen’s equipment at this year’s World of Concrete trade show.

Western Global Appoints New North American President

jeff lowe headshotLowe began at the company in 2021 as Western Global’s director of product & sales enablement.Western Global

Jeff Lowe has taken the helm of portable tank and dispensing equipment manufacturer Western Global’s North American business after four years at the company. Western Global says its North American business is its largest and fastest-growing division.

Lowe began in 2021 as Western Global’s director of product and sales enablement, then served as vice president of product marketing. Lowe had previously spent six years with industrial equipment manufacturer Ingersoll Rand.

“It’s great for our business that we have people such as Jeff to promote into new management roles as a result of exceptional company growth over the past four years.” said Clem Connor, Western Global CEO.

Takeuchi Announces New Southwest Product Manager

headshot of ian aarsvoldAarsvold will head up Takeuchi’s dealer and rental account support.Takeuchi

A former regional manager at Associated Equipment Distributors, Ian Aarsvold is Takeuchi’s new product manager for the Southwest region, where he’ll relocate from Des Plains, Illinois.

Aarsvold will head up Takeuchi’s dealer and rental account support and work with dealers and customers to demo and support Takeuchi’s compact equipment lineup.

“I’m very excited to join Takeuchi, because time and time again, when I spoke to dealers about the company, they consistently mentioned Takeuchi’s outstanding equipment and support,” Aarsvold said.

While at AED, Aarsvold’s territory covered approximately 115 equipment distributors, and he led the association’s Emerging Leaders Council peer network.

ROMCO  Equipment Acquires Bee Equipment Sales

Texas Volvo CE and dealer ROMCO Equipment and its parent company SMT recently acquired Dynapac and LeeBoy dealer Bee Equipment Sales in Lubbock, Texas.

ROMCO Equipment currently has 16 locations around Texas. In addition to Volvo CE, the dealership offers products from Atlas, Terramac, K-Tec.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ROMCO's ongoing commitment to becoming the leader in equipment solutions across Texas. By welcoming Bee Equipment Sales into our family, we're combining strengths to provide even more value to our customers. Together, we will continue to prioritize our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," says Steve Passmore, president of ROMCO.

Hy-Brid Lifts Brings in New VP of Sales & Marketing

david porter leans on a machinePorter previously spent four years with Sany America, working as director of strategic accounts.Hy-Brid LiftsHy-Brid Lifts has brought in David Porter as its new vice president of sales and marketing to oversee North America. He will lead the sales team, drive marketing initiatives and establish a product support team.

Porter previously spent four with Sany America, three years at Genie, four years at H&E Equipment Services and seven years at United Rentals. The company highlighted Porter’s expertise in the rental sector as providing valuable insights.

“David’s approach to building relationships will greatly benefit our customers,” said Eric Liner, president and CEO of Custom Equipment LLC. “As we expand our product line and enter new markets, David’s leadership will be crucial in solidifying Hy-Brid Lifts’ standing in the aerial lift industry.”

