A view of last year's World of Concrete crowd in the Silver Lot.

Major equipment manufacturers are gearing up to display their latest products at this year’s World of Concrete, the world’s largest trade show for the concrete and masonry industries.

World of Concrete 2025 is set for January 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, marking the show’s 51st year of exhibits, education and events designed to help concrete and masonry professionals.

Manufacturers planning displays include Caterpillar, Kubota, Wirtgen, Toro, Liehberr, Develon, as well as major power tool companies such as Milwaukee Tool, Bosch, DeWalt and Hilti.

The 2024 show drew nearly 60,000 professionals, a 23% increase from 2023. Over 1,400 companies exhibited and 185 education sessions were offered.

As the second-largest trade show in Vegas – behind ConExpo – World of Concrete spans more than 700,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Education sessions start January 20 and run through the 23rd. The indoor and outdoor exhibit areas open at 9:30 a.m. January 21 and are open each day until 5 p.m.

The show will span the convention center’s North, Central and South halls, as well as Silver and Bronze outdoor lots.

Some of the companies that have announced products they plan to display at the show are as follows:

What to See at WOC

Advance

Booth C5176

Advance will debut its new compact Challenger front-discharge mixer. The concrete mixer is designed for congested jobsites and urban streets with its short wheelbase, tight turning radius and compact dimensions.

Brokk

C4519

Brokk will showcase its new SmartPower+ demolition robots. As the newest North American dealer for Firstgreen Industries’ electric loaders, Ecovolve electric dumpers and Sherpa electric mini-loaders, the company says its booth will display a product lineup “for a fully electric jobsite, from demolition to cleanup.”

Cemen Tech

C5150

Cemen Tech will display its latest volumetric concrete advancements, including the introduction of Accu-Pour 2.0 and the CD2, the next-generation volumetric mixer in the C Series lineup.

Command Alkon

N1536 and N1544

Command Alkon will showcase Command Cloud solutions for Ready Mix Producers, designed to provide “secure, centralized data management, data-informed decisions across all business processes. … The platform also incorporates machine learning and generative AI tools to provide tailored predictive analytics.”

Develon

C5684

Develon, formerly known as Doosan Infracore, will display its new DTL35 compact track loader with a grapple and angle broom, DX62R-7 mini excavator with a breaker, and DL280-7 wheel loader with a 3-yard bucket.

Ignite Attachments

C6903

Ignite plans to display several products, including new mini grapples and a number of attachments “for a start-to-finish solution for smaller concrete projects.”

JLG & AUSA

O31941 in the Silver Lot and AUSA at C6277

JLG will bring out its latest telehandlers, the electric E313, the 313 and 519.

“From regular maintenance and repairs to fleet management and telematics, JLG will showcase the tools and support, including Parts, Training and ClearSky Smart Fleet solutions, to keep concrete operations running smoothly,” the company says.

Attendees can also learn about JLG's recent acquisition of AUSA and see that brand’s new lineup of compact dumpers at booth C6277.

Leica Geosystems

N1553

Leica Geosystems will feature its Leica iCON trades solution for data in interior finishing and digital templating that pairs with existing Leica technology and sensors. The company will also show its total stations, portfolio of reality capture, construction layout solutions like lasers and levels, detection solutions, and companies AGTEK and XWatch.

Liebherr

C6149

Attendees will be able to get hands-on with the company’s new 38Z4 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump and its THS 110 D-K crawler concrete pump.

Minnich

C4237

Minnich will showcase its new Multi-Purpose Sprayer, which features adjustable pressure settings, various hose lengths and a diaphragm pump for mixing of curing compounds, sealants and other materials

Stellar

C7015

Stellar will showcase its mechanic and lube trucks for the first time at this year’s show.

Toro

C4858

Toro says it will unveil “several innovative battery-powered machines that we believe will revolutionize interior demo work and urban jobsites.”

Trimble

N1337

Trimble will show its Connected Construction strategy for automating work and transforming workflows. Other products to be displayed include Trimble GNSS, Trimble Layout for Concrete Contractors and Trimble Scanners for Concrete Professionals.

Wirtgen

C5327

Wirtgen North America has launched its new SP 33 slipform concrete paver to the U.S. market, replacing its SP 15, and it will make its world debut at the show. The new SP 33 comes in two configurations, enabling it to pave curbs and berms, concrete safety barriers up to 52 inches high, drainage and gutter profiles, and concrete slabs.