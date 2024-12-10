John Deere construction dealer RDO Equipment is putting more emphasis on its Wirtgen Group business by transitioning Senior Vice President Dennis Howard to senior vice president of roadbuilding and minerals. From there, Howard will spearhead a strategy for the dealer’s Wirtgen business.

Positions Howard has held at RDO include vice president of the Southwest construction region, director of rental operations and general manager of California construction.

RDO has been the official Wirtgen Group dealer in North Dakota and South Dakota since 2011, in Arizona since 2018, in Montana since 2020, in eastern Idaho, Utah and Wyoming since 2023, and in Minnesota since 2024. With over 100 locations worldwide, RDO Equipment is one of the largest John Deere dealers in North America.

The company also recently reported that 44 of its locations achieved ISO 45001:2018 certification through inspection and certification organization DEKRA.

Hoober Inc. to Sell Kubota Construction Equipment at Three Stores

East Coast Case IH and Kubota dealer Hoober Inc. will now carry Kubota construction equipment at its Virginia stores in Ashland, Chester and Wakefield. The dealership already sold this equipment at its stores in Intercourse and Mifflintown, Pennsylvania; Middletown, Delaware; and Elmer, New Jersey.

The three Virginia locations will offer Kubota’s full lineup of excavators, skid steers, track loaders and wheel loaders, in addition to parts and service.

“Kubota continues to be a great product line for the locations that carry and support Kubota equipment,” said Don Mikes, president of Hoober. “When the opportunity arose to add Kubota construction products to our Virginia locations, we were very excited.”

Dana Inc.



Dana Inc. to Sell Off-Highway Business

Drivetrain manufacturer Dana recently announced, in addition to the appointment of its new CEO R. Bruce McDonald, that it will sell its off-highway business to focus on serving its light and commercial vehicle customers.

Dana’s off-highway business serves the construction, mining, forestry, agriculture and mining industries. Categories of construction equipment for which it offers drive and motion systems include wheel loaders, compact track loaders, soil compactors and electric excavators.

Dana stated it believes there is strong interest in its off-highway division but that there’s no guarantee of a transaction.

Cemen Tech Signs Midwest Deere Dealer

Volumetric concrete mixer manufacturer Cemen Tech recently announced a partnership with John Deere dealer West Side Tractor Sales covering northern Illinois and Indiana. The 11-store Illinois and Indiana dealer will carry Cemen Tech’s full line of concrete production solutions.

Cemen Tech



Additionally, West Side Tractor has appointed Drew Aldrich as business development manager for Illinois and Nathan Darter as primary sales contact for Indiana to lead Cemen Tech sales and service.

Cemen Tech also recently brought in Fred Vincent, who has 25 years of experience with heavy truck dealerships, as its new national used and rental equipment manager.