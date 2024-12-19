Industry Roundup: SoCal JCB Breaks Ground on $14M Store

jcb trucks in front of a storefront
Some JCB equipment the dealership offers include backhoe loaders, compactors, track & wheel loaders and excavators.
SoCal JCB

Two-store California JCB dealer SoCal JCB has officially broken ground on a new $14 million facility in Colton, California.

Features on the upcoming location include 256 solar panels that will generate 200,000 kWh of solar energy per year and battery storage to provide backup power during outages.

Alice Bamford, granddaughter of JCB founder Joseph Cyril Bamford and daughter of the Chairman Lord Bamford, and George Heining, west region vice president for JCB North America, were present for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America, said, “SoCal JCB’s new dealership is an exciting milestone, not just for the region but for JCB as a whole. Their dedication to serving customers with exceptional products and a focus on sustainable practices reflects the values of our brand and our vision for the future. We look forward to seeing their continued success.”

SoCal JCB is owned by JCB North America and operated by the dealership’s management team in Los Angeles. Some JCB equipment the dealership offers include backhoe loaders, compactors, track and wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, skid steers, telehandlers, power equipment and attachments.

Dynapac Delivers Custom-Painted Units to Rental Company

a lineup of custom Dynapac equipmentThe newly-delivered machines feature custom Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals paint jobs.Dynapac

A batch of custom-painted machines from paving equipment manufacturer Dynapac have hit the lot of California equipment rental provider Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals. The lineup includes a utility roller (D.ONE), large soil roller (CA30) and double drum asphalt rollers (CC1200, CC950).

"Partnering with Dynapac on these custom-painted machines allows us to offer high-quality equipment with a personal touch," said Tom Butts, owner at Nor-Cal Equipment. "This unique fleet will not only meet the demands of our customers but also stand out on job sites, showcasing our dedication to service, innovation, and craftsmanship."

Thompson Rents Opens New Alabama Location

thompson rents fort payne ribbon cuttingLocal officials were present to cut the ribbon on Thompson Rents' new location.Thompson Rents

The rental branch of Caterpillar dealer Thompson Tractor recently held a grand opening ceremony to commemorate its new store in Fort Payne, Alabama. The ceremony for the new Thompson Rents location was attended by Mayor Brian Baine, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Townsel and their staff.

The company currently has 16 rental locations across Alabama and Florida and 7 non-rental Caterpillar locations.

Kobelco Signs New Midwest Excavator Dealer

Four-store heavy-construction-equipment dealership RTL Equipment is Kobelco’s newest U.S. dealer for its excavator lineup. RTL Equipment had already been a Kobelco crane dealer.

Founded in 1988, RTL Equipment has locations in Iowa and Minnesota, with authorized sales territories in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. Other brands carried by RTL Equipment include Develon, Tadano and Bobcat.

The dealership also recently signed on with Evoquip to carry its crushing and screening equipment.

