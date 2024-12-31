Contractors can now store up to 550 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid onsite with Western Global’s new DEF550 DEFCube.

The double-walled DEF tank is engineered to withstand harsh environments. It has a carbon steel outer tank and a poly inner tank. Lockable equipment cabinets keep fluid and pumps safe from contaminants and theft, the company says.

Integrated forklift pockets make it easy to lift and move the tank. Corner brackets allow for stacking, minimizing the DEF550’s footprint.

When paired with the optional AutoDEF Replenish system for stationary Tier 4 equipment, the DEF550 can feed multiple generators and fill equipment at the same time, allowing for faster refueling.

Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global, said, “Storing and handling DEF can be a big hassle for our customers, and the DEF550 offers a turnkey solution to the challenges of storing and dispensing DEF. Whether used individually or in combination with our other storage tanks, the DEF550 offers impressive flexibility and efficiency for large-scale projects and fleets.”

Western Global also offers a 130-gallon DEFCube, the DEF130. Both models are backed by an eight-year warranty.

Quick Specs