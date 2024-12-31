Store Up to 550 Gallons of DEF Onsite with Western Global DEF550 DEFCube

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 31, 2024
Western Global DEF550 DEFCube refilling an excavator
Western Global

Contractors can now store up to 550 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid onsite with Western Global’s new DEF550 DEFCube.

The double-walled DEF tank is engineered to withstand harsh environments. It has a carbon steel outer tank and a poly inner tank. Lockable equipment cabinets keep fluid and pumps safe from contaminants and theft, the company says.

Integrated forklift pockets make it easy to lift and move the tank. Corner brackets allow for stacking, minimizing the DEF550’s footprint.

When paired with the optional AutoDEF Replenish system for stationary Tier 4 equipment, the DEF550 can feed multiple generators and fill equipment at the same time, allowing for faster refueling.

Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global, said, “Storing and handling DEF can be a big hassle for our customers, and the DEF550 offers a turnkey solution to the challenges of storing and dispensing DEF. Whether used individually or in combination with our other storage tanks, the DEF550 offers impressive flexibility and efficiency for large-scale projects and fleets.”

Western Global also offers a 130-gallon DEFCube, the DEF130. Both models are backed by an eight-year warranty.

Quick Specs

  • Capacity: 550 gallons
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 91 inches x 62 inches x 52 inches
  • Weight: 792 pounds (empty) / 1,746 pounds (full)
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Metallica lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield with his specially designed Case TV450B compact track loader.
Construction Equipment
Enter … CTL-Man? Metallica Frontman Gets Custom Case Compact Track Loader (Video)
Caterpillar 285 compact track loader carrying cable
Compact equipment
The Latest Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders: 2024 Product Roundup
executives and city officials breaking ground in Mississippi
Construction Equipment
Liebherr Breaks Ground on $176M Mississippi Logistics Center
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Cat 973 track loader digging near pipe in trench
The Dirt
From Trackzilla to Track Loaders: The Top 5 Episodes of The Dirt for 2024
Here are the top five Dirt videos from 2024, as determined by the most views on Equipment World’s YouTube channel.
Caterpillar 285 compact track loader carrying cable
Compact equipment
The Latest Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders: 2024 Product Roundup
Robotiz3d autonomous pothole-filling robot
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2024: Compactors, Pavers, Robots & More
Screenshot Cat 285 compact track loader dumping dirt
Videos
Cat Leads in Our Top 10 Equipment “Closer Look” Videos of 2024
1930s prototype International TracTracTor crawler tractor with Traxcavator
Vintage Equipment
Where Old Machines Never Die: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2024
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More