Hy-Brid Lifts Names Eric Liner as New President and CEO

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 12, 2024
Hy-Brid Lifts CEO Eric Liner
Hy-Brid Lifts

Eric Liner has been selected to succeed Jay Sugar as the president and CEO of Hy-Brid Lifts by Custom Equipment, effective February 5.

Sugar, who led the Richfield, Wisconsin-based company for the past three years, retired March 1.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Eric Liner as our new President and CEO,” said Steve Ellis, Custom Equipment, LLC operating manager of the board. “Eric’s extensive background in both the access and material handling industry is a perfect fit for our vision to expand our product portfolio under our new AXCS brand name and grow our market share in North America.”

Liner comes to Hy-Brid Lifts with more than 20 years of management and executive experience across a variety of disciplines in the access and material handling industry. He most recently served as president and CEO of LGMG North America, and previously the executive vice president, Americas at Skyjack.

“On behalf of the board, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jay Sugar for his leadership over the past three years, having successfully navigated the company through an extremely challenging business environment,” said Ellis. “His vision and perseverance have the company poised to capitalize on significant new growth opportunities well into the future.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Hy-Brid Lifts into the future. The new partnership with ASKO, and their family of brands, creates a tremendous opportunity. It immediately expands our access equipment portfolio, quickly positions us to enter the North American telehandler market and provides additional workforce and financial resources as we continue to grow,” Liner said. “The new products will be brought to the North American market under a newly formed brand name, AXCS. I am looking forward to working alongside our strong veteran leadership team as we establish ourselves as one of the industry’s premier equipment manufacturers.” 

